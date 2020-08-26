While Maryland received $364 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant funds to distribute to local counties and health departments, Southern Maryland officials continue putting the funds to use.
Calvert County government and the Calvert County Health Department each were given about $8 million in federal CARES Act monies this year. The expenditures were recently identified by county finance director Tim Hayden and Dr. Larry Polsky, Calvert's health officer.
Polsky said $2.5 million of the health department's $8 million has been allocated.
“These funds are supporting activities such as contact tracing, COVID testing, vaccinations, costs for more intensive EMT and medical transportation services, public health nursing, community education and outreach, and assistance to medical and dental offices,” he said in an email.
“We are also keeping a reserve in anticipation of greater needs for diagnostic testing as we head into flu season," Polsky said. "Because there have been so many unpredictable elements to the pandemic, we also want to make sure we have funding available in case of unexpected community needs or advances in medical technology over the next four months.”
St. Mary’s commissioners received an update on the CARES Act spending plan at their meeting last Tuesday, where some new allocations were made due to cost savings of about $1.3 million. Commissioners approved the original spending plan submitted to the state in May for a total of $19.8 million for CARES grant funding, including $9.9 million for public health expenditures to be allocated to the health department.
In Charles County, the CARES Act is set to distribute funding for an array of pandemic-related needs, including medical expenses totaling over $8.4 million.
St. Mary's County
Using health department funds, $671,209 was allocated for a Corrections Community Center and $92,800 for a biology lab within the health department to be used for rapid COVID-19 testing.
And, $9.9 million was allocated to the county for payroll expenses, to facilitate compliance and economic support and governmental function expenses.
Some large projects noted in the spending plan for the county government’s share included $2 million for a small business and nonprofit relief fund and $3 million to provide cable connectivity to the county’s “middle mile,” for those working and learning at home in St. Mary's.
After some savings were identified in past payroll allocations, including $880,921 from the treasurer and board of elections and $415,134 from the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, funds are now available for other expenditures.
The amended spending plan provided emergency services with $35,000 for EMS medical equipment, $90,000 for non-congregate sheltering during weather-related disasters or evacuations and $250,000 for about 30 extra radios for first responders.
The county’s department of information technology was granted $530,000 for a number of technical upgrades to include Wi-Fi in parks and libraries and a phone system upgrade for county employees, along with laptop migration from desktops.
In addition, $14,400 was allocated to the department of social services for a part-time court navigator and $13,000 was allocated to a part-time position to support the department of recreation and parks.
During the meeting, St. Mary's commissioners directed Chris Kaselemis, director of the department of economic development, to allocate an additional $1,000 to each of the small businesses who previously received grants through the COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Relief fund, expending an additional $250,000, resulting in $1.5 million awarded with $500,000 remaining. Kaselemis mentioned about 250 entities have benefited from the program so far.
Calvert County
Calvert County to date has spent $6 million or so of its $8 million allocated to the county government.
Hayden said the county has spent $3 million on salaries for public health and public safety employees, almost $1 million on food for those in need and about $1 million for profit and nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19. Of the latter, only about one-third had been disseminated by the county economic development department, however. The county has also spent about $500,000 each on telework equipment and personal protective equipment.
The county has spent lesser amounts on funding for North Beach and Chesapeake Beach.
“We are planning how the remaining balance will be allocated over the next four months,” Hayden said in an email.
Several of the nonprofits in Calvert — most who received $10,000 — took time to talk about it.
Randy Kozic, a board member of the Christmas in April project, said funds were used to replace roofs on three houses instead of making temporary repairs that would have lasted one to two years. A ramp and entrance were installed on another house. The organization supports low-income residents.
LEAP Forward provides educational support to grades K-12 and college students.
“The CARES funding has helped us transition our program to a virtual environment,” organization president Rhonda Thomas said. “We must transition to a virtual environment to still support our youth with STEM hands-on, mentoring, tutoring, college preparatory and cultural activities.”
Dramatic Results, which supports gifted middle school girls, will offer 36 students 15 hours of live virtual STEAM projects from October through December.
Marc Briere, board chair of the Southern Maryland Sailing Association in Solomons, said funds helped the organization stay afloat so that it can offer its summer program for kids ages 7 to 16 next year. “Getting it was a big boost,” he said.
Charles County
A July 21 update from Jennifer Harris, chief of media services at Charles County Government, noted $1.81 million for public health expenses to be dispersed, over $1.1 million for medical expenses and $6,684 for protective barriers to be installed at the Charles County Circuit Court building.
Kwanza Sykes, CARES Act project manager told Southern Maryland News that awardees for the CARES Act Nonprofit Grant were announced Aug. 24, however no information has been sent to the publication as of Aug. 25.
Staff writer Morgan K. Dunlop contributed to this report.