While this year’s Maryland State Fair is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some livestock shows will take place for youth and open livestock exhibitors virtually. In addition, all three Southern Maryland counties are working to host some kind of program in lieu of the canceled county fairs.
Approval was received to allow youth and open class exhibitors from Maryland to show their animals in livestock shows following all proper protocols and although these shows will not be open to the public, the Maryland State Fair will be live streaming selected livestock shows, the Miss Maryland Agriculture Competition, the Maryland State Fair Youth Livestock Sale and the Undeniably Dairy Celebrity Milkshake Competition.
According to a release from the office of Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), the state’s unclaimed property unit needed to find a new way to reach people after not being able to have a booth at the Timonium Fairgrounds. To take it’s place, the office will sponsor a daily social media campaign called “2020 Visions of the Maryland State Fair” while urging visitors to search the unclaimed funds list.
“Since the fair is closed this year to the public, we decided to not only bring our Unclaimed Property campaign to the people via social media, we also will partner with the State Fair to share livestock show highlights and celebrate the hard work of the young competitors from across Maryland,” Franchot said in the release.
The 2020 Maryland State Fair Youth and Open Livestock Show kicks off on Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 7. Videos and photos of the closed events will be shared on the state comptroller’s social media platforms to keep visitors updated on the shows and happenings.
John Richards, president of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, told Southern Maryland News anyone from the county can participate in the State Fair “as usual,” but locally there will be a virtual 4-H exhibit which would most likely take place during the previously scheduled county fair dates, Sept. 24 through Sept 27.
“Plans are still being formalized,” he said. “Things change everyday.”
Although there will not be a livestock auction sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Fair, Richards said, “An independent group will be doing a non-public livestock show and auction that people can participate in if they choose.”
Bonnie Boyden, a 4-H educator in Charles County, said although there won’t be an in-person fair, 4-H students participated in a virtual showcase of their animals. Kids made appointments to have their livestock weighed and photographed and pictures are currently being showcased on the county fair website at charlescountyfair.com.
The educator said the kids privately sold their animals by independently reaching out to buyers and all livestock has been sold at this point. She mentioned the fair usually sells around 150 animals.
Even though she is “heartbroken” the physical fair event was canceled, Boyden said one positive aspect is the kids got to experience an educational component by negotiating prices, figuring out where animals would be butchered and so on.
“The kids did all the leg work this year,” she said.
Along with the virtual livestock showcase, pictures of crafts and vegetables have also been submitted for viewing on the county fair website.
In Calvert County, Carol Lee, president of the county’s fair board, said the group is still trying to decide what they can do, since everything is so limited due to the virus, but mentioned they are looking at renting out the fairgrounds during the original fair dates of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 for a food vender drive-thru.
In addition, a Southern Maryland Fair Food Drive will be hosted at the Charles County Fairgrounds Sept. 11 through Sept. 13, where residents can come out to support local businesses and purchase fair foods.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews