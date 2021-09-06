I worked for American Airlines and was on duty as a Flight Service Manager on the morning of 9/11 in the Ronald Reagan International Airport (DCA) office.
Early that Tuesday morning I received a phone call from Michelle Heidenberger asking me if I missed her. She always flew the morning flight out of DCA, but traded to fly Flight 77 out of Dulles International Airport (IAD) that morning to maximize her vacation at the end of the month. We chit-chatted and she and the other flight attendants had to hang up because they needed to board the flight.
Not long later I got a frantic phone call from a fellow employee saying that a missile had hit the World Trade Center in New York City. Then I started getting phone calls that it was a plane. A few minutes later, one of our secretaries said she had just gotten a call for me from the parents of Rene May, but couldn’t get through to my number. They told her Rene had called them and told them that their plane had been hijacked and there were six hijackers and they had all been pushed to the back of the plane. I knew Rene’s employee number and looked it up and realized she was on Flight 77.
I immediately pulled up the flight plan and information on the plane and the passenger list. I pulled up and printed as much information as I could get. The last time I pulled the flight information was a few minutes before it hit the Pentagon.
In the meantime, I was trying to call out and get ahold of the vice president of American Airlines Flight Service in Dallas/Fort Worth, and our regional manager in New York City. My immediate boss was in her weekly airport managers meeting. I called her and told her to get back to the office as soon as possible because we had an emergency on our hands.
She came running in and asked me if I knew a plane had hit the World Trade Center. I told her "yes" and I thought it might be one of ours.
She asked me what I knew and what the flight number was. When I told her about Rene’s parents and all the other info on Flight 77, she stopped and gasped. She asked me to repeat and I told her again. She then looked at me and told me she had just put her husband on that flight and then collapsed. I got a couple of people to come in and help me with her. She later sat at her desk and called her husband's cell phone over and over again.
What all happened after that is mind-boggling, to say the least. They evacuated the airport and the only people left were my boss and two other managers. Armed officers came in and told us we had to get out of there. We were the only ones left in the airport.
I went and grabbed the personnel files of all the crew members on board that had all their contact information and personal information. The police took us out the lower level of the airport and we were told to run up on the hill in Crystal City and stay there for now.
We could see the black smoke and the Pentagon burning, but had no idea what was going on because none of our phones worked. We watched fighter jets fly low over the city and were told a couple of times to lay flat and cover our heads if needed. After some time we were allowed to go back toward the airport because all of our cars were there.
Our boss was in total shock. We got her to her car and told her to go straight home (she lived very close to the airport) and called several people to get to her house as soon as possible to meet her.
In the meantime, the general manager of American Airlines grabbed us and we had a full police escort to Dulles airport (we drove 90 mph down the center divide) where we were put in a secure location with the FBI/Secret Service and set up with a direct line to our headquarters in Dallas/Fort Worth. We worked until 2 o'clock the next morning.
I worked for days and several months non-stop on this event. Days of meetings with family members, etc. A trip to the Pentagon rubble for the family members, a gathering place at a hotel in Crystal City for the family members. I could go on and on. A couple of trips over to Dover to pick up the remains and deliver them to family members.
The American Airline flight attendants are planning a special gathering this year — the first of its kind here locally to commemorate the occasion. I usually go to the Pentagon every year with my former boss and one of the other managers I was with that morning.
One of the neat things that the flight attendants did here was make a memorial of some type for each of the flight attendants we lost that day. A park was dedicated in Culpeper, Va., for Ken and Jennifer Lewis, Rene May is honored in an annual event at the museum she volunteered at in Baltimore, and a special video and TV room was established and dedicated in Michele Heidenberger’s name at the women’s shelter where she volunteered.
Toni Knisley, La Plata
My husband and I had returned on the Friday before the 9/11 terrorist attacks via America Airlines from Aruba. I was a federal worker located at The Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C., when this all went down. When I heard about the Twin Towers, we immediately went to the television. We then heard and saw the flames from the Pentagon.
My husband was an elevator safety inspector for the government and knew the men where the plane hit. Fortunately, all the elevator shop personnel had gone on a break and were safe. Our cellphones were not working so I waited on the corner for my husband to pick me up.
Terrified, I watched the smoke from the Pentagon and saw the fighter jets fly over our heads. I prayed for our safety and waited for my husband. As we were trying to leave the city, we were in a traffic jam in front of the Capitol building.
The radio was on and informed us that a jet was headed toward the Capitol. We prayed that we would be OK and safely made it home after several hours.
The aftermath was that I transferred out of the Old Post Office because I was afraid it would be a target. As a government worker, our daily activities and security measures changed completely.
What a terrifying experience I wish on no one.
Janelle Jones, Prince Frederick
I married a Marine two months shy of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. We both grew up in New Jersey, where the Twin Towers were a familiar part of the landscape of our childhood.
On that Tuesday morning in 2001, we were stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, N.C. (near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune). He had already left for work, serving as a helicopter crew chief. I was getting ready for a college class on base, watching the TODAY Show as I did most mornings. As the planes crashed into the buildings, I watched in disbelief because terrorism was not something my generation could fathom happening in America.
My husband had to stay on base because the initial thought was the helicopters would go to New York to help survivors. The base shut down our classes and all I could do was sit home helplessly, unsure of what was happening and what was about to happen. All I knew was that I was living in a town that was about to be affected in some way.
News would start to come out that one of our classmates, Bobby Hughes, had died in that building. He was an avid baseball player with a bright smile and even brighter red hair.
Then, like most military families would experience, a cycle of constant deployment would occur from that point forward. We would spend the rest of my husband's career, until retirement in 2018, saying goodbye so that he could deploy to places that I had only read about in books: the Horn of Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan and so on.
The feelings of Sept. 11 truly have lasted over the last two decades for households like mine. The fear of the knock on the door every time a car drove by our house while he was away, befriending Gold Star spouses and caregivers who were reminders of the cost our force paid after that day, and now seeing the events currently unfolding in Afghanistan. Even as war left the headlines of newspapers here, it very much has been a part of our daily life despite now living a civilian life near Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
It's a sense of grieving that never leaves because you know that when that flag goes to half mast or when the anniversary dates hit the calendar, someone is having their worst day over and over. I will never let myself forget that sacrifice. My children very much know the names of those heroes. Whether it is a 20th anniversary or day one, the sting is just as strong.
It is my hope that we never get so complacent here in the United States about the cost to remain free.
Bianca Strzalkowski, Leonardtown
I remember heading to class on a beautiful day with a cloudless blue sky at Mason Gross, the art school at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. Soon I realized something was not quite right. Instead of the hustle and bustle of noisy streets, people rushing around trying to get to bus stops or work, people were stopped in quiet huddles on the sidewalks talking, some crying.
I arrived outside my building and found my friends. “All classes are canceled, a plane hit the Twin Towers.” Our university was only a few train stops from New York City; when we looked up we could see black smoke in the distance.
We headed to a friends place to watch the news; our good friend’s father worked for the Port Authority and she was frantic trying to get a hold of him. She sadly had lost her mother to cancer two years prior, so understandably she was upset. We did our best to reassure her he was fine — this was before everyone had a cell phone, so it felt like forever by the time she got word he was okay.
The entire day was surreal for us young art students … we cried, we hugged; the not knowing, the utter sadness as we saw footage of people covered in white ash. Firefighters and police running into buildings, people running out of buildings. Many of our professors lived in New York and this rocked them to the core.
At first, no one understood why this had happened or what would happen next. The not knowing ate at a person as anxieties built and calmed as more information was revealed. In the days, weeks and months to follow we experienced and witnessed a coming together of people, bonding over tragedy.
We found out my good friend's father, the one who she couldn’t get a hold of that day, had gone to the scene (along with countless others) to dig through rubble to hopefully find life, and later to find bodies. Two weeks after the fall of the Twin Towers, he died at home from a heart attack — what he had seen and experienced had proven too much.
What I saw on 9/11 will forever be not marked simply by tragedy, but by how we as a nation — regardless of race, religion, class or political party — came together to mourn those who died and to honor those who risked it all to save them.
Sandra Steedle, Chesapeake Beach
I was working at the old convention center in Washington, D.C., on H street for Verizon broadcast video. We heard a lot of commotion going on and went to a room with a TV. We watched the planes hit the towers. They immediately evacuated the convention center. We got in our van and tried to get back to our shop on North Capitol Street. The traffic was gridlocked and took us two hours to get back to the garage. We heard another plane had hit the white house, but that wasn't true. I kept looking up as we were driving to see if any thing was coming.
We heard that the Pentagon was also hit. We couldn't make any phone calls since the network was tied up. No calls in or out. I stayed at work that night expecting to be called out. Couldn't get out of the city till later that night. The next day D.C. was like a ghost town.
Nick Sanna, Indian Head