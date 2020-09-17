Shellnice Hudson, a director of quality assurance at a local residential facility, on Sunday shared her experiences of implicit bias as a nurse with participants during the Big Conversation, an annual meeting held in Calvert to discuss social issues.
She said she was one of three Black nurses at a three-floored facility when a housekeeper questioned the color of Hudson’s scrubs because the color represented nurses who worked in the ICU. After Hudson confirmed that was the unit she worked in, it led to follow-up questions from the housekeeper, like if Hudson attended school and other statements seeming to express doubt of her status as a nurse because of her skin color.
“Those are examples of the kind of things that we deal with as an African American health provider in St. Mary’s County,” Hudson said.
Southern Marylanders gathered virtually for a conversation about health care and inequality on Sunday. The Big Conversation series was originated in 2011 by Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish in Lusby to provide opportunities for civil conversation on topics of community concern.
It’s the Big Conversation’s third year examining racism and implicit bias, which can describe attitudes, actions or stereotypes toward people that are made without the person’s conscious knowledge.
The Sept. 13 Zoom call had at least 185 participants. They listened to health officers and experts about how people of color are treated within the health care system, the history behind it and how Southern Marylanders can respond.
The eighth annual Big Conversation started with a history lesson from Malcom Funn of Calvert’s NAACP branch.
Black people were segregated from their white peers in Southern Maryland continuing into the 1960s, he said. Schools, housing and medical facilities were separate but not equal.
Funn said the Black community had a saying, “If you went to the hospital, you went to die.”
Before the 1960s, Black people were turned away from white health care workers in Southern Maryland and sought care in Baltimore. It is one of the reasons Black people mistrust the health care system to this day, he said.
Cheri Wilson, who works in Johns Hopkins office of diversity, inclusion and health equity, noted other moments in history like when researchers used 600 Black men as test subjects for syphilis without their consent, and Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman who was not cured from her cervical cancer but whose cells are used to study the effects of toxins, drugs, hormones and viruses on the growth of cancer cells.
Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert’s health officer, said the disparities in health care start with Black people before they are born. Pregnant Black women have a higher rate of complications than white women, he said. He added Black children’s asthmas rates are twice as high and older Black people are disproportionately affected by heart failure.
“There are just layers of issues going back to the founding of Maryland,” he said, adding that the stress could affect a person’s genes.
He said the skepticism of the health care system still exist in the Black community, but he suggested they still use it. He also encouraged health care workers to reach out to Black patients to hear their concerns and work together to come up with proper diagnoses.
Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer of St. Mary’s County, spoke about health inequity and health disparities and explained the difference between the two.
She described a health disparity as “the difference in health outcome in one group of people compared to another.” Health inequities are considered to be unfair or unjust, she added.
“Our work in public health is founded on principles of health equity,” Brewster said.
She noted an equity task force formed between the health department, St. Mary’s school system and the county’s sheriff’s office. She also mentioned a 2019 health equity report available on the health department’s website. A more comprehensive report or dashboard will be added later, Brewster said.
The department recently hired a health equity coordinator and the health officer said in the coming months a series of learning opportunities on health equity will be available.
The participants were split into virtual breakout sessions where smaller groups shared their own experiences in the health care system and what can be done about some of the health-related disparities and injustices.
When the breakout sessions ended, facilitators shared what each group discussed. They mentioned the need for research that features diverse patients. For example, a rash from COVID-19 is mostly documented on white people, which participants interpreted as health providers not knowing how to identify COVID rashes on Black people.
Facilitators also noted there is a lack of representation in doctor offices from the staff to the pictures on the walls and in magazines. Black doctors are seen as less qualified, another facilitator shared, women are seen as complaining when discussing symptoms and patients are often left to decide between their health and finances.
“It’s just time that we tear down those barriers. That we start communicating. And that’s why this platform is so important,” Hudson said.
