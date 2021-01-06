Looking for a safe, new hobby to pick during the COVID-19 pandemic? While birding is the perfect quarantine activity, the tri-county area is full of the resources one would need to get started, thanks to the Southern Maryland Audubon Society and several birding programs in the region.
Tiffany Farrell, president of the local birding group, claimed it’s been a strange year for them as the pandemic changed the way they operate. Typically, she said, members would go on birding field trips and hold monthly meetings — “the bread and butter” of the group — but organized trips were no longer feasible as it was difficult to ensure proper social distancing.
With the extra time on their hands, a new website was developed over the summer, which includes a lot more information than before, such as how to set up a nest box, directions on what to do when one finds an injured bird and what to take along when going birding. Meetings were also made virtual and can be accessed by signing up for the Audubon Society’s newsletter, which provides a link to join the periodic meetings.
Farrell mentioned an eagle nest camera, set up at Port Tobacco River Park in Charles County, is just starting to show some activity for the season. The resident pair of birds, Chandler and Hope, can be observed through the camera, which provides live footage available on the park’s website.
The Christmas Bird Count was still on this season, she said. Considered one of the longest running citizen research projects, the count consists of teams going to specific areas and identifying as many birds as they can. With the pandemic, Farrell expected teams to be smaller with people traveling in pairs rather than larger groups.
At this point, the group’s president said she was unsure about being able to do the annual “owl prowl,” scheduled for February, as it depends on the state of the pandemic at that time.
“We’ve been working hard to find new activities,” Farrell said. “A lot is going on but its different this year.”
SMAS partnered with the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, she said, to bring new programs into the region, one being the Maryland Farmland Raptor Program, which aims to help farmers realize the benefits of having birds on their property. Brochures with information on local birds have been created to share with farmers to encourage the use of nest boxes for species such as the barn owl and the American kestrel.
Another project launched this year is the Maryland and D.C. breeding bird atlas, Farrell mentioned. The long-term project will last for five years and asks birders to look for signs of breeding birds, such as the carrying of nesting materials, feeding or the sound of baby chicks.
Lynne Wheeler, past president of SMAS and current member chair, said the breeding bird atlas is a “beautiful project … While bird counts are fast and furious.” She pointed out with the breeding bird atlas, people can take their time witnessing and studying birds.
“The project gave me sanity,” this year, she said, as COVID-19 restricted a number of other leisure activities.
Wheeler said “birding can be all encompassing” as it overlaps with most other outdoor activities. Now is a great time to start, she said.
“You can be a backyard birder or you can grow with it … you can make birding what you want it to be,” she said, adding, once one “gets into it” they really become educated about the environment and the importance of a healthy habitat.
Southern Maryland is a great place to bird because it features “all the bird habitats,” such as forests, shorelines, fields and farms. County parks are a good starting place for beginners, Wheeler claimed, and said an online birding guide of all Southern Maryland Trails are available on their website. “Feel free to contact us and we can help out with your flight path.”
James Tyler Bell, a resident of Wildewood, and his wife have been birding in Southern Maryland for 30 years. Today, Bell is the St. Mary’s County coordinator for the breeding bird atlas, a position he decided to take after retiring this year. While COVID-19 “shut everything down,” he said the project has been much more local for him, as it became more geographically centered with people not traveling far. He claimed it made the experience more intense, since he got very familiar with the birds around his home.
“Birding is a good activity to do on your own,” Bell said, especially in an era with the internet where most of the information one would need is so readily available. He added it can be an inexpensive hobby, too, while all you need are “binoculars and a field guide and you’re good to go.”
For more information about the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, visit www.somdaudubon.org/.
