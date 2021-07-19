Several Maryland federal legislators this week announced $1,037,955 in American Rescue Plan funding for fire and emergency rescue departments in Southern Maryland and along the Eastern Shore.
Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) issued a joint press release on Tuesday.
“Our volunteer firefighters and first responders often risk their lives to serve and protect our communities and have worked around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the three lawmakers said in a joint release. “This new federal funding will provide our fire and rescue teams with the necessary supplies and equipment to keep Marylanders safe.”
The award comes from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, through the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress, to help departments offset the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awardees for Calvert, which totaled $120,572.25, included Huntington Volunteer Fire Department, $17,306.74; North Beach VFD, $58,219.28; Prince Frederick VFD, $12,511.66; St. Leonard VFD, $32,534.57
The awardees for St. Mary's, which totaled $92,264.78, included Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, $39,091.07; Leonardtown VFD, $9,553.52; Mechanicsville VFD, $6,949.68; Ridge VFD, $33,120.50; and Second District VFDRS, $3,550.00.
The awardees for Charles, which totaled $16,547.11, included Bryan’s Road Volunteer Fire Department, $8,699.74; and Hughesville VFD, $7,847.37.