Local residents called into the state's redistricting commission to call out multi-member General Assembly districts and district lines which span across multiple counties.
The state's citizen's redistricting commission hosted its "listening tour" of Southern Maryland last week, focusing on issues related to the tri-county area's district lines.
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) told the commission he believed the redistricting process had been "weaponized" over the past few cycles, as prior to 2000, the state had four members each of both political parties in Congress. Since then, the state had been redrawn to the point where only one Republican, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md., 1st) has been elected to Congress.
“I feel passionate about redistricting, because I don’t like seeing people discriminated against," Morgan said.
Calvert residents expressed upset that one of their districts, 27B, spans across the Patuxent into much of Prince George's. Another district in Calvert, 29C, reaches into St. Mary's. Only one district exists solely within Calvert.
“What would work well in Prince George's County will not always work well for Calvert county," Theresa Kuhns, a Calvert resident, told the board.
She and other Calvert residents asked the board to consider joining Calvert with the south end of Anne Arundel, which is more similar to Calvert.
"Our specific needs are not recognized," Sandra Raviv, of the League of Women Voters in Calvert, said. She mentioned the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, which leads into St. Mary's, has remained untouched despite pushes to build a new one.
Others took issue with Charles County's multi-member district, House of Delegates District 28, which hosts three delegates voted at-large.
“Political scientists know that single-member districts are the only responsible kind of arrangement," William Zartman, a professor emeritus of various political fields at Johns Hopkins University, who resides in Montgomery County, said.
He and others argued that multi-member districts dilute officials' responsibility to voters.
"There's no direct responsibility," Zartman said.
The citizen's redistricting commission, made up of three registered Democrats, three Republicans and three independents, was established by Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, to propose his own maps to the general assembly that replace the state's heavily-gerrymandered current maps, which favor Democrats.
Hogan (R) can send those maps to the general assembly next year, but they are subject to alteration and final approval by the legislature.