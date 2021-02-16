The Charles County Board of Appeals unanimously approved a special exception permit that would allow fuel pumps at a new 7-Eleven convenience store in Waldorf.
The new store in the 3500 block of Leonardtown Road would replace a store about a half-mile west at 3395 Leonardtown Road. The old store — which Claude Humbert II, appeals board chair, said has been there 50 years — does not include gas pumps or a car wash.
Specifically, the special exception permit allows fuel pumps of greater than 3,500 square feet. Site plan approval for the project — which is located on the southeast quadrant of Leonardtown Road and Motley Place — would come later.
County planner Kirby Blass said the store would be 4,070 square feet and include eight gas dispensers and a 1,000-square-foot car wash. The car wash is already allowed in the Central Business zoning district.
However, there is no capacity for sewer at the new store, Blass said. County planner Ben Yeckley said the Route 5 pump station is near capacity. "We're working to identify a solution," he said.
One of the eight conditions recommended by staff is that there be no site plan approval until the water/sewer situation is resolved. Matt Tedesco, a Greenbelt attorney representing 7-Eleven, agreed with that condition.
The 7.9-acre site — which is divided by Patchwork Place — is located north and east of a residential area. The Shops at Waldorf are located east of the site. Blass noted that the store would be built on 2.09 acres of the site and said Patchwork Place would be realigned.
During public comment in the virtual meeting, Angela Jacks was the only one to speak. Jacks said she lives nearby on Motley Place.
She expressed concern about "loud trucks coming in and out ... loud music from the car wash ... and no sidewalks" at the site, along with an increase in traffic. "Sometimes it takes me 15 minutes to get out of my driveway" and turn onto Route 5, she said.
Jacks also noted that Thomas Stone High School is nearby, ⅓ mile east of the site. "When people go back to work, this area is going to be terrible with traffic," she said. "I understand you want to build up this area, but a 7-Eleven is not the answer."
A board member noted there is a Dash In gas station about 1 mile east of the location on the northeast quadrant of Route 5 and Mattawoman Beantown Road. However, Edward Steere, a planning and marketing analyst from Marriottsville, said the site the Dash In is located "outside of this trade area."
He said there are 45 gas stations in the county.
Board member Jenny Walker asked if the company could remodel the current store. "There's just no room to do what they want to do,"
Humbert said. He asked if the business would be open 24 hours, and Tedesco said yes.
In her motion to approve the permit, board member Kathleen Seay requested a condition that sidewalks be built. It passed 5-0.