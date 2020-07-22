St. Mary's commissioners on Tuesday approved a Maryland Department of Natural Resources Improvement grant application to fund the non-federal portion of a study meant to determine the feasibility of a jetty at the mouth of St. Jerome’s Creek.
The creek has a long history of shoaling near where it joins the Chesapeake Bay. St. Mary’s has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to determine the feasibility for a jetty, according to documents provided at the meeting. Studies concerning the jetties at the opening of the creek began in 2008, but in 2019 a letter of concurrence from commissioners allowed the group of engineers to proceed with their push for federal funds to perform a feasibility study with a new concept.
The mouth of this creek forms the only designated safe harbor on the Chesapeake Bay in a 26-mile stretch from Point Lookout to Solomon’s Island and is designated under the Safe Harbor Act. The purpose of the study is to provide a cost-effective measure against the continued shoaling, according to meeting documents.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement grant funds that were pursued in August 2019 were not approved, however, the county was informed this year that DNR has funds available via unused dredge funds that could cover $136,350 over a two-year study period in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
USACE previously updated the study costs and the total project cost decreased slightly. The total cost estimate for continuing the study is $334,200, $167,100 in federal funding and $136,350 in non-federal cash and $30,350 in non-federal in-kind services credit from the department of public works and transportation for staff time.
“The state has located money for our match for this particular study with the engineers,” John Deatrick, director of the department of public works and transportation, told commissioners at the meeting. “This will replace county money essentially as we go forward.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked if the corp of engineers are ready to proceed with the study, with the director responding “we’ve already given them authorization to proceed and there is some work going on … this is the second or third” attempt at a solution.
“I don’t understand how the army corp of engineers are supposedly being so smart” but the county must “continue to pour money into them … they’re holding us up,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Colvin pointed out “this is a federal agency we’re trying to get to move here … I’ve reached out to local senators” to help get this project going.
“It is our one safe harbor on the Chesapeake Bay … we are definitely keeping an eye on it and keeping contact with the residents,” Deatrick said. “If we have to dredge again we’ll be ready to do that.”