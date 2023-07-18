Lauren McCloskey works at the front desk of the St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce office on July 11. The summer intern practices using software like Adobe programs and creating content for the chamber's social media.
This summer, rising Penn State University sophomore Lauren McCloskey is working with the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce as an intern in the agency's front office.
The Leonardtown resident studies finance and swims on the club swim team at Penn State. She was inspired to pursue business by her father, James McCloskey, a self-employed attorney who runs Rockwoode Consutling LLC, she said.
“I’m really enjoying engaging with the local community,” the intern said. “I’m really fortunate to get an internship here and get to know members of the community and people at the chamber.”
Lauren McCloskey was excited to start work for the St. Mary’s Chamber of Commerce in early June and applied through The Patuxent Partnership 2030 Workforce Program, which helps pair local high school and college students with government and business internships and mentorship programs.
“This collaborative effort is focused on identifying, hiring and retaining talent in Southern Maryland by growing the STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities and enhancing partnerships with government, industry and academia,” According to The Patuxent Partnership website.
At her internship, McCloskey helps with planning the chamber directory and newsletter, sending invoices and communicating with local businesses. She's also responsible for a social media campaign for upcoming events like the Taste of St. Mary's planned for Sept. 30.
“I like getting to run the chamber’s social media,” McCloskey said. “It’s something that could be a potential career path for me.”
Chamber President Christine Bergmark said McCloskey has the perfect personality for connecting with community members. She noted McCloskey's great work on the 2023 chamber directory and her ability to connect with the community.
"This is exactly what we hoped for — someone that could bring new ideas, help with outreach. Someone that could help us connect with businesses," Bergmark said. "Its been just great."
McCloskey hopes to gain more professional development and networking skills at her internship as well as computer software skills through programs like Adobe.
“Developing networking skills and learning more about Adobe and content creation has been really helpful,” she said. “It can be applied to anything”
McCloskey will finish her internship in the first week of August and is considering pursuing a career in financial analysis, social media marketing, attending law school or “anything to do with numbers,” she said.
“My father's a lawyer, and after seeing what he does it really interests me” McCloskey continued.