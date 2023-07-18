St. Mary's Chamber of Commerce intern

Lauren McCloskey works at the front desk of the St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce office on July 11. The summer intern practices using software like Adobe programs and creating content for the chamber's social media.

 Photo by Cecelia Shilling

This summer, rising Penn State University sophomore Lauren McCloskey is working with the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce as an intern in the agency's front office.

The Leonardtown resident studies finance and swims on the club swim team at Penn State. She was inspired to pursue business by her father, James McCloskey, a self-employed attorney who runs Rockwoode Consutling LLC, she said.


  