Local leaders from St. Mary’s County shared concerns and advice in a cannabis information briefing on Wednesday, June 7, less than a month before the drug becomes legal for adults in the state.
Driving under the influence of drugs and cannabis use disorder were discussed as potential risks at the meeting held in the county's Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
Panelist William Tilburg, director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, advised new users to "start low and go slow," when trying marijuana. Sheriff Steven Hall (R), St. Mary's County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster and Assistant County Attorney John Houser shared presentations on the changing regulations and their concerns associated with increased cannabis use.
Tilburg began the meeting by outlining new rules for recreational cannabis use.
Effective July 1, people 21 and older can possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, 12 ounces of concentrate or 750 milligrams of delta-nine THC, Tilburg said. In addition, people who meet the age requirement without a medical marijuana prescription can grow up to two cannabis plants.
Medical marijuana patients will continue to have access to tax-free cannabis and higher-dose products. And, they can can grow up to four cannabis plants, those these plants must be grown “indoors, in a secure area and out of public view,” Tilburg said.
Non-medical marijuana patients will be taxed 9% for recreational cannabis, which is the same tax rate for alcohol.
Tilburg, Brewster and Hall shared their concerns with the coming increase of cannabis use in the community, particularly among young people and those with mental health issues.
“Our sheriff’s office personnel and correctional officers are dealing with a mental health crises unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Hall said. “Adding to the mix of choices people have may exacerbate some of those mental illnesses.”
Hall voiced concerns about driving while under the influence of cannabis, as well as potential underage sales of cannabis in response to a question about public safety.
“I want to have D.A.R.E. [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] instruction in the elementary schools and I’m gonna do everything I can to be able to do that,” Hall said. “I think that education is critical.”
Brewster discussed her concerns with cannabis use disorder and other health effects associated with young people using marijuana.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines cannabis use disorder as an inability to stop using even when health and social problems arise as a result.
“We do know that the risk for cannabis use disorder seems to be greater when people start using cannabis earlier in life, especially when their brains are still developing,” Brewster said. “That tends to be that less-than-age-25 age group.”
Additional health issues, like lung injury, are associated with smoking marijuana, Brewster continued.
Houser discussed zoning laws for cannabis-related businesses.
Cannabis growers must observe 500-foot setbacks from buildings like daycares and substance abuse treatment centers, Houser said. Dispensaries must follow similar guidelines.
“There's also legislation passed by the state for setbacks from playgrounds, libraries and recreational centers,” Houser said.
One community question — which came in advance of the meeting — the panel addressed asked if St. Mary’s government will continue to drug test for cannabis after July 1.
“There are no plans and no intentions to change the St. Mary’s County personnel manual as a result of this change,” said Houser. “Non-federal agencies who receive $100,000 or more in federal funding, which the county does and we ain’t giving it up, must agree to be a drug-free workplace,” Houser said.
More information on Maryland cannabis use can be found at mmcc.maryland.gov.