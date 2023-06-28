Chase Powell at St. Mary's County Planning Commission Meeting

Chase Powell presents plans for the Villas at Lexwood, new low-income townhomes in Lexington Park.

 Screenshot by Cecelia Shilling

The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission voted to approve the concept site plan to develop 40 townhouse units in Lexington Park in a meeting on Monday, June 26. A vote to amend the sewage and water service plan for the community was also approved.

The Villas at Lexwood, located on Lexwood Drive, will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 80 parking spaces. The development will be financed by the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, as well as loans from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.


  