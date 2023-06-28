The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission voted to approve the concept site plan to develop 40 townhouse units in Lexington Park in a meeting on Monday, June 26. A vote to amend the sewage and water service plan for the community was also approved.
The Villas at Lexwood, located on Lexwood Drive, will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 80 parking spaces. The development will be financed by the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program, as well as loans from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
The development will include a clubhouse for residents' use, a community room, a fitness center and a playground. The St. Mary’s County Housing Authority is partnering with Green Street Housing as co-sponsors and co-owners, Chase Powell, development director for Green Street Housing, said.
The rates for the townhouses will be adjusted annually based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development. The development will target multiple income levels and adjustments will be based on a family’s earnings compared to the area's medium income.
Green Street Housing will also be renovating nearby developments.
“Concurrently with our construction of the Villas at Lexwood, we will also be renovating Joe Baker Village and Great Mills Court, which are in the same neighborhood on Lexwood Drive,” Powell said.
The development will also set aside permanent housing opportunities for non-elderly people with disabilities, he continued.
Board member Joseph Fazekas brought up concerns about the development not having enough bicycle racks for a low-income community, pointing out that the current plans only include one rack that could hold about eight bikes.
“In my experience when you’re lower income like I was, people rode their bikes everywhere,” Fazekas said. “Those bicycles took up basically half of our living room.”
The Green Street Housing team plans on incorporating community lockable bike racks into the development, Powell said.
Representatives from Green Street Housing will apply for three variances, including a variance to reduce the minimum width requirement. Two-bedroom units in the development do not meet the 20-foot minimum width requirements for townhomes, measuring 16-feet wide by 32-feet long.
Architect Judi Miller explained the layout of the two-bedroom units.
“This is a 16-by-32 unit, and it's approximately a little over 1,400 square feet depending on the window configuration,” she said referring to an illustration of the layout. “But as you can see, this is a full size sofa, loveseat, TV, two end tables, a dining table and actually a queen size bed in [the primary bedroom].”
The concept site plan was approved on the condition that required road improvements are concurrent with the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, and that the developers apply for a variance to reduce the open space requirement, to reduce the minimum 20-foot townhouse width requirement and to disturb the wetlands.
Final approval of the site plan will be contingent on the sewer pump station upgrades being provided that adequately serve the proposed development, Commission Member Patricia Robrecht said.