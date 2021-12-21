The St. Mary's Animal Welfare League tries to help anyone with pet issues.
For going on 20 years now, the organization has facilitated adoptions for kittens, cats and other pets, said Lyn Colburn, who has been SMAWL's secretary for five years. They occasionally get dogs that they can adopt out, but not frequently.
She got involved after she adopted a gray kitten named Esther that she fell in love with when she went to Petco six years ago.
"It's just rewarding to save a lot of animals," Colburn said, noting the organization has about 50 volunteers. "It just makes you feel really good."
SMAWL has kitten adoptions at Petco, 45205 Worth Ave. in California, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.
They also have a "cat castle" in a strip mall in Callaway for their adult cats, about 35 of whom live there as they await adoption.
On average, they have a couple of dogs available for adoptions. The dogs are placed with volunteers who foster them until they can be adopted, Colburn said.
The nonprofit organization offers rabies, distemper and microchipping clinics from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second Monday of each month from March through October at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Costs range from $10 to $30. For those who qualify, spay and neuter vouchers are also provided, she said.
The organization started as a mobile pet pantry and grew from there.
In spite of some discussion about SMAWL helping at the new county animal shelter that is under construction on FDR Boulevard in California, Colburn said there are no concrete plans to partner with the shelter. She also said SMAWL is "too small" to help with the feral cat population around Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
Tina James has been volunteering with the organization for two years. A friend gave her a kitten that was found in a barn, and although it died after three days, James reached out to SMAWL for tips and advice and was so impressed with how they helped her, she decided to volunteer.
"It's a great organization," she said, noting they adopt out between 350 to 400 kittens or cats each year and take overflow from the Tri-County Animal Shelter as well.
For more information, call 301-373-5659 or go to smawl.org.