The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced that St. Mary’s County was awarded as one of 13 grants for its defense community infrastructure program.
The county’s departments of economic development and public works and transportation collaborated with Naval Air Station Patuxent River on the application to build a signalized crosswalk across Three Notch Road at Gate 2 across from Great Mills Road. The $395,118 grant will fund most of the $564,454 project, with $169,336 matched with county funds.
The program is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure to enhance military value, installation resilience and military families’ quality of life.
The crosswalk project will also include a sidewalk extension linking Gate 2 to the existing sidewalk and crosswalk at Gate 1, across from Pegg Road.
This infrastructure improvement will allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross the six-lane Three Notch Road and travel the 1-mile distance between Gate 1 and Gate 2.
Currently, Three Notch Road’s design and heavy traffic volumes do not allow for bike lanes and force bicyclists to use the sidewalks.
These interlinked improvements will allow safe bike and pedestrian access to the base and for base personnel to reach the Lexington Park commercial district to access local restaurants, services and other businesses.
Additionally, the project will allow a direct link to the fully funded and under design Three Notch Trail, which when completed will stretch 28 miles from Gate 1 to Charles County through the county’s most heavily residential and commercial districts.
The county’s department of public works and transportation plans to begin construction of the crosswalk project within 12 months.