The St. Mary’s County commissioners on Oct. 5 voted to approve a new career ladder position for sheriff’s office station clerks and to establish regulations to require two national companies to collect the 5% accommodations tax on overnight stays.
On the first issue, Major Mike Merican said the sheriff’s office has “had a very difficult time” keeping station clerk positions filled.
He noted that the sheriff’s office has hired 21 station clerks since 2017 and only five remain in the position. Three moved to other positions in the sheriff’s office, and the others left.
Merican called the station clerk “a very important position,” noting they are used to run district stations in California, Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park and Leonardtown.
According to Merican, the career ladder would allow the station clerk to advance to a second tier after a year and then to a third tier after another year, if their evaluations are good. The career ladder would be paid for through the sheriff’s office budget. The extra cost is projected at $18,000 for this year alone. The current budget includes 10 station clerks, so the sheriff’s office could hire five more.
According to a board document, Calvert and Charles sheriffs’ offices have already implemented such a program.
Accommodations tax collection grows
The commissioners heard a presentation from Kellie Hinkle, deputy director of the economic development department, about establishing a regulation to require Airbnb and Vrbo to collect the county’s 5% accommodations tax, the same as hotels and motels.
Hinkle said her department began tracking the issue in fiscal 2020 and said only six such property owners paid the tax that year. In fiscal 2021, the number increased to 13.
However, there are 150 estimated such properties that offer overnight stays in the county, she said.
“This is a long time coming. It’s time to level the playing field,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he thought the opposition was coming more from Airbnb and Vrbo. Hinkle said that Airbnb was more amenable to providing information about the accommodations tax to property owners than Vrbo.
“I don’t think our property owners are really opposed to this,” Colvin said.
Enabling legislation already exists on the state level, a board document states, and other localities already require Airbnb and Vrbo to collect such taxes from visitors for their hosts.
The vote was 5-0. “I think it’s a win-win for everyone,” Hinkle said.
County Attorney David Weiskopf noted that the county “has always exempted” bed and breakfasts from collecting the tax.
Hewitt asked why, and Weiskopf stated “a prior board did not want to.”
However, Weiskopf said he would present information about having bed and breakfasts collect the tax at a future meeting.
The county shares a portion of its accommodations tax with Visit St. Mary’s MD, a tourism agency. Barbara Sopato, who began as executive director of organization in April, said it wants to become the information hub again for the entire county.
The commissioners’ next meeting is Oct. 19. There is no meeting next week due to Columbus Day.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews