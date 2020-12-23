Pure Play Every Day Inc., a Charles County based nonprofit organization, delivered 101 play kits to St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen last week, which will be distributed to families this week, along with grocery boxes.
Made possible through a contribution from the Lexington Park Rotary Club, each play kit consists of a combination of new, recycled and repurposed materials and a set of inspiration cards, which depict the materials in the kits being used for play.The kits are designed for one child, multiple children or the whole family to play together using creativity and imagination.
Kristine Millen, director of St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, shared this week she believes the play kits are “wonderful” and a “fresh” way to encourage “children to use their imagination.”
As part of the Lexington Park soup kitchen’s Feed the Family Program, she said on Tuesday that a majority of the kits and boxes will be picked up and delivered by volunteers this week, some who will pick up for several families.
“It’s wonderful the Rotary Club sponsored the kits and we’re excited to be a part of it,” the director said.
Pure Play Every Day is a nonprofit organization aiming to empower the facilitation of pure play for every child. The organization was born out of a desire by its founders and board members to stand in the gap and give children the kind of play opportunities they need. According to its website, the group’s mission is to to inspire all those who care about children — and the type of adults they will become — to give children time, space and materials to play.
Patty Stine, executive director of Pure Play Everyday, told Southern Maryland News last week the “all-volunteer organization” is in its third year but “still growing,” and mentioned the play kits were “assembled by three of the best volunteers they have.”
