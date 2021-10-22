St. Mary’s College of Maryland has 38 more students than it did last fall.
Those numbers were included in the board of trustees’ packet for an Oct. 16 meeting.
The overall enrollment increased from 1,488 to 1,526, which includes 1,474 full-time students, 52 part-time students and 25 graduate students.
According to David Hautenan Jr., vice president of enrollment management, the increase can be attributed to increased retention.
The college saw a 10.4% increase in applications from first-time, first-year prospective students. The total of 2,875 applications represents the highest ever, according to college documents, but falls short of a goal of 3,200 applications set two years ago, which would have doubled the 2019 number of applications.
The number of first-year students increased by one to 382. The retention rate from the first to second year was 85%.
Some 88.7% of the first-year students and 96% of transfer students are from Maryland.
Telework policy OK’d, minimum wage implemented
The board approved a revised telework policy for employees.
Those requesting telework must be employed with the college for a minimum of 12 months and must have a satisfactory performance record.
The revised policy focuses on the college’s operational needs, an analysis of the position’s responsibilities, and a review of the employee’s suitability for teleworking. Each approved telework agreement will be on a trial basis for the initial three months. Upon conclusion of the trial period, a performance evaluation between the unit head and the employee will take place to determine whether the teleworking agreement may continue.
The revised telework policy will take place immediately.
Also, the board approved revisions to the staff salary plan to provide a minimum entry wage of $15 an hour. Revisions to the staff salary plan are retroactive to Oct. 1.
Philanthropic commitment
The trustees announced that Don Stabile, an economics professor, has made a multi-year philanthropic commitment of $1 million for the Don Stabile Scholarship, which was created in January 2013 to help the college recruit and retain exceptional students. Ten first-year or transfer students are selected each academic year for the renewable scholarship.
Stabile’s giving, which began in 1986 with his first gift of $20, grew to over $1 million before this most recent commitment.
Stabile joined the economics faculty at St. Mary’s College in 1980. He was named an honorary alumnus in 2004.
Citation awarded
During a special reception on the evening of Friday, Oct. 15, the board recognized The Order of the Ark and Dove citation recipient Cindy Broyles, a 1979 graduate.
The Order of The Ark and Dove was created in 1972 to honor those individuals who have given distinguished service to the college.
Broyles was a member of the college’s board of trustees from 2007 to 2019, when she was given emerita status. In 2011, she created the Cindy Broyles Scholarship to benefit students with financial need.
Broyles retired from Booz Allen Hamilton as a senior vice president. During her career she led large business segments and multidisciplinary teams in support of major defense acquisition and operational support programs.
She earned a master of science degree in systems management and a certificate in management information systems from the University of Southern California in 1989, and holds a bachelor of arts degree in social science from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
