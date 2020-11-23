In a letter to students on Nov. 14, St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda Jordan spoke of four new degree majors that are being planned.
Jordan’s remarks — which followed some apparent angst among students about whether certain other majors would remain — noted that a task force has been working on adding new majors and reviewing current majors.
The letter seemingly was an attempt to calm students’ nervousness about their current majors possibly being eliminated.
Jordan noted four new majors are currently in the works — neuroscience and marine science in fall 2021 and applied data and business administration in fall 2022. In addition, track and field will become available as a sport next spring, according to public information officer Michael Bruckler.
Neuroscience was approved by the college’s trustees during an Oct. 16 meeting. Marine science will be considered during the trustees’ February meeting, and applied data and business administration will go before the board in May, according to Bruckler.
Jordan said that “no decisions have been made and no recommendations have been shared with the board of trustees regarding the best program array for St. Mary’s College as a 21st century liberal arts college. Whatever is ultimately determined by the board after its next meeting in February 2021 will not affect current ... students. You will be able to graduate in your major.”
In a Nov. 15 email shared with Southern Maryland News, Dave Shushinsky, the college’s director of alumni relations, said that he had “received a number of emails and seen some misinformation posted on social media over the past few days.” His email included the Nov. 14 letter from Jordan to the students.
Jordan said the task force worked on “ensuring our curriculum is relevant to the needs of our students and employers.”
Jordan said that she and Michael Wick, provost and dean of faculty, will meet with students in the spring semester to discuss plans for the future.
“As I shared with the faculty, change of any kind is rarely easy or comfortable,” she said. “Together, we are working to emerge stronger and more competitive in the higher education marketplace.”
Renovations to the college’s new track were made possible by a $505,000 donation from William Seale, who is a member of the board of trustees, a partner in the ProFunds Group and a professor emeritus at George Washington University, where he served as chairman of the department of finance and senior associate dean of the business school, according to Bruckler.
The track was installed this past summer, he said. However, it did not meet standards needed to host college meets.
