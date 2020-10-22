A dramatic increase in applications for first-year students helped St. Mary's College of Maryland this year increase freshman enrollment by 61 students compared to last fall.
The number of applications went from 1,621 to 2,601, an increase of 62%. This resulted in an increase from 320 in 2019 to 381 first-year students this year. Last school year, however, marked a downswing in enrollment; there were 376 in the fall of 2018.
The news was shared as part of the college's trustees meeting on Friday, Oct. 16.
"The fact that St. Mary's College increased enrollment during a global pandemic that negatively affected enrollment at colleges nationwide is a significant achievement," college spokesman Michael Bruckler said in an email. "We had to recover from last year and even exceeded enrollment from the year before. For this fall, most colleges struggled to remain stable or they decreased in enrollment," he said, adding, "We did not know if students would return or take a gap year — and succeeded in our goals."
The regular application deadline was Jan. 15, with a decision date of April 1, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in restrictions and closures in mid-March. Some rolling admissions decisions were made after April 1, Bruckler said.
Although the increased number of applicants didn't result in appreciable increases in high school GPA, the ACT/SAT scores or the number of ethnic/racial minorities who enrolled, some of which decreased, David Hautanen Jr., the college's vice president for enrollment management, noted in an email that "there was a 4% drop in undergraduate enrollment" across the country this fall.
"For new students at public four-year institutions, there was a decrease of 12% ... in the 18-20 age range. In comparison, St. Mary's College's enrollment of these students increased by 19%," he said.
Hautanen also said the number of first-year students from Calvert and St. Mary's counties increased from 35 to 50, and that students transferring from the College of Southern Maryland account for 50% of the transfer class, compared to 40% the previous year. According to the trustees' packet of information, transfer students of color increased from 26% to 34%.
"David's team has done a fantastic job," college President Tuajuanda Jordan said during the Oct. 16 meeting.
Also at the meeting, trustee Ray Wernecke said, "The sun is shining really bright." He noted that the increase in first-year applications was the second-largest in the college's history.
Neuroscience major added
The trustees voted unanimously to approve a new neuroscience major. Neuroscience will be the college's 25th major, a press release states.
Neuroscience — the study of how the human nervous system develops, its structure and what it does — has been one of the college's most popular student-designed minors. There are 49 students with the minor currently, according to the release, and that number increased by 86% from 2014 to 2018.
The neuroscience program is interdisciplinary and includes courses in biology, chemistry and psychology.
Professor Aileen Bailey, who has taught psychology at the college for over 20 years, said the college will add two new neuroscience courses this fall, including an upper-level special topics course exploring literature of neural endocrinology or the biology of learning and memory.
An additional course will likely involve a team of six students working on a research project. This will include practical skills, Bailey said.
"Every year we have surveyed students and consistently they have wanted a [neuroscience] major," she said, calling it a "long-lasting student interest."
"We're very excited," Bailey said. "I wanted to see this happen for years. All of the things came together at the right time."
Torry Dennis, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience who will be coordinator of the neuroscience program, said the addition of the major was a combination of students' desire and market forces.
Bailey said those who graduate with a major in neuroscience can immediately work as research technicians. They could also go to medical or veterinarian school or pursue a doctorate in neuroscience and then become a scientist at the National Institutes of Health, for example.
Part-time tuition increases
Also of note, the trustees approved an increase in part-time tuition for those who take less than 12 credits per semester. The cost will increase from $200 to $300 per credit for state residents and go from $200 to $450 for out-of-state residents. The increase was done to align more closely with peer institutions, including the University of Maryland, University of Maryland-Baltimore County and Salisbury and Towson universities.
Calendar changes
The trustees also approved changes to the college's calendar. Spring semester will begin Jan. 19, 2021, and conclude on April 27. The 2021 class commencement will be held on May 8, allowing for the semester to end one week earlier than normal. Spring break will be replaced by two mid-semester “mental health” breaks every six weeks during the semester.
Raising alumni funds
Alumni fundraising increased $575,000, or 29%, from 2019 to 2020, and the endowment increased 29.4% to 34.2 million, according to college documents.