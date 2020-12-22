St. Mary’s College of Maryland will continue taking random coronavirus tests of students when they return to campus later next month for the spring semester.
College spokesman Michael Bruckler made that announcement during an email last week. The college had been conducting random samples of 3% of the student population weekly, he said. In addition, others who are tested include in-season athletes and anyone who is symptomatic.
Of the total fall enrollment of 1,510 students — which includes 22 graduate students — 967 were living on campus in the fall after given the option of remote or in-person learning. This represents 64% of the student body.
Bruckler said that 96% of students reported doing at least some remote learning.
As of Dec. 18, only one active case was reported on campus. There were 43 non-active cases, which included those who passed a two-week isolation period and were deemed to be “recovered.” A total of 553 coronavirus tests had been administered, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard, available at www.smcm.edu/covid-19/#dashboard.
In a note on the page dated Nov. 16, the dashboard said, “Today we have an increased number of positive cases [and the] large number of people in quarantine shows our conservative approach to the health of our community.”
The page does not show when specific numbers of past positive cases were documented.
Shana Meyer, the college’s interim vice president for student affairs, said that students are required to have a negative coronavirus test result uploaded to an online portal before coming on campus for the semester. Students must also view a COVID-19 health and training video.
She added that face coverings are required both inside and outside of buildings, and students must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
“Our staff did a phenomenal job” of putting markings on floors for social distancing, Meyer said. “Even grassy areas have signs” noting occupancy limits.
“We had a successful fall,” she said. “I think staff went above and beyond providing options for students. A lot of [college] campuses went fully remote.”
“I have to give kudos to our students,” she said. “They did a great job of taking the virus seriously and being very responsible.”
Meyer said that social experiences were helpful to students during the fall semester. These included drive-in movies, virtual contests and watching special speakers on Zoom calls.
“Clubs and organizations met [virtually] too,” she said. “Club sports did virtual online workouts.”
Audit shows deficiencies
A recent audit of the college discovered no instances of fraud and found no material weaknesses, but noted two deficiencies related to reconciliation of cash and grant revenue that are being addressed, according to Paul Pusecker, the college’s vice president for business and chief financial officer. An outside firm, Clifton Larsen Allen LLP, received full cooperation from the college and noted that no audit related adjustment entries were required.
