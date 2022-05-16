St. Mary's College of Maryland trustees last week approved a fiscal 2023 operating budget that includes funding associated with a new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons buildings.
The $78.3 million budget increased 6.15% from fiscal 2022, according to a press release from college spokesperson Gretchen Phillips.
On May 13, the trustees also approved a 10-year budget strategy model developed to better align the college’s in-state tuition with University of Maryland, College Park. Currently, the in-state tuition gap between the two institutions is about 23%.
The long-range tuition strategy will include freezing tuition as long as revenue and expense assumptions remain viable to the delivery of a top-tier honors college education for all, the release states.
The governor's five-year capital budget includes $10.9 million for the college, including $5 million for infrastructure improvement projects provided the funds be spent in the next three years; $4 million in capital renovation funding in support of the Hilda C. Landers Library reimagining project and $1.9 million for construction of the chemistry and biochemistry teaching and research laboratories in Goodpaster Hall.
Also at the meeting, trustee Elizabeth Graves noted that alumni giving of $2.9 million last year surpassed a $2.7 million goal.
The current goal is $4 million, she said, noting that some $3.7 million has been raised to date. The deadline for giving is June 30.
David Hautanen, vice president for enrollment management, said the college has had a record number of first-year applicants for the second year in a row with over 2,900.
So far, the college has 450 new students for the 2022-2023 school year, including 17 transfer students, he said.
The incoming class could be the largest since the 2011-2012 year, he said.
Hautanan said the following majors had the largest increase: English at 6.5%, biochemistry at 6.28%, political science at 5.76%, history at 5.21% and environmental studies at 4.49%.
Also at the meeting, President Tuajuanda Jordan welcomed Vice President for Equity and Strategic Initiatives Dereck Rovaris, to whom the Inclusive Diversity, Equity, Access, and Accountability unit reports.
“As we navigate the dynamism of today within the context of history’s impact on society, we are fortunate Vice President Rovaris has 30-plus years of experience guiding institutions through these spaces,” she said in the release.
The trustees' meeting came a day before commencement, when 351 bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees were conferred along with 24 master of arts in teaching degrees.