St. Mary's County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he recently tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling a little sick earlier this month.
According to the elected official, he started feeling bad around Aug. 5 and eventually decided to get tested for coronavirus as a precaution. He told Southern Maryland News on Aug. 17 that he has been in quarantine since he got tested around two weeks ago but only received the positive result last Friday.
He said he experienced weakness for about a week, no appetite and was unusually tired. He also claimed to have a fever for four days and compared his experience to that of having the seasonal flu.
“I feel a hell of a lot better today,” Guy said Monday. “I was outside cutting grass this morning.”
Guy’s wife has been tested for COVID-19 as well, but is still waiting for the results of her test, he said, adding that she will remain in quarantine until then.
“I have no idea where it came from,” he said. “I’ve been wearing a mask, shopping during early hours, social distancing” and avoiding public gatherings of 10 people or more.
Guy, who is in his early 70s, said his doctor told him he usually kept himself in good shape, which could have contributed to his speedy recovery and mild symptoms.
“It could have been a lot worse,” he said, while older adults seem to be impacted more severely by the virus.
Although Guy is feeling better and is out of quarantine, he will be attending tomorrow’s commissioners meeting virtually via Webex. Commissioners plan to convene as the board of health and discuss guidelines for opening registration for some youth sports, along with Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, and Arthur Shepherd, director of the county's department of recreation and parks.