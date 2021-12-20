Planning for a regional agricultural center in Southern Maryland continues as the St. Mary's County commissioners unanimously approved a new memorandum of understanding related to it on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The memorandum with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, was necessary because the old one was to expire Dec. 23.
St. Mary's County was awarded a $1 million grant for the center in 2019, which would be built on 7.26 acres of county land on New Market Road in Charlotte Hall. The site is part of a larger 45.25-acre site known as the Charlotte transfer station that includes a convenience center for garbage and recycling.
St. Mary's County originally entered an MOU with SMADC on July 23, 2019. According to a board document, the majority of the work done so far deals with refining the cost estimate for the project and ensuring that full project funding is identified.
During discussion at the Dec. 14 meeting, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked how much funding the county has invested so far in the project.
According to Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer, the total is less than $50,000 so far.
During the commissioners' Nov. 2 budget workshop, they allocated $1.58 million in fiscal 2023 for the project. And, $2.7 million was approved previously, a board document states.
Overall construction costs are $3 million, plus contingencies, water and sewer fees, network infrastructure, cold storage, engineering and design and construction management.
Funding sources include $2.6 million from bonds, $200,000 from the state and $1.5 million from SMADC, the document states.
The new MOU states that a building of at least 8,300 square feet would be built for no more than $4.72 million. If the project is terminated, the county would return $900,000 of the $1 million loan.
"I think that's really high," Hewitt said, referring to the $4.72 million figure. "This has just blown up. What caused this thing to be so expensive?"
Chris Kaselemis, economic development director, said, "It's complicated." He noted that an original cost estimate was high, and so the county looked at two others but is "back to the first high one."
John Deatrick, director of public works and transportation, noted the building "has a considerable amount of built-in equipment. You're essentially doing a refrigerated building."
Deatrick, who is retiring at the end of the year, said the county could "maybe figure out how to reduce specific items" that have supply-chain issues to make sure the final cost fits within budget. The $4.72 million figure is not a goal, it's a requirement, he said.
The commissioners also discussed the value of such a facility.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he has a cousin who raises cattle and has to take them to Virginia for processing. This could be done at the new rural agricultural center, he said.
Deatrick added that butchers could be trained at the facility, which should improve the quality of local venison and help local grocers find employees.
The facility could also result in spin-off businesses, such as custom butcher shops, he said.
According to a board document, the site is located less than 1 mile from the planned North County Farmers Market, aka The Barns at New Market at 29133 Thompson Corner Road, and just over 4 miles from the new USDA slaughterhouse.