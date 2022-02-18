By consensus during a Feb. 15 budget work session, the St. Mary's County commissioners agreed to lower the income tax rate from 3.1% to 3.0%. They also approved proceeding with a $16.9 million YMCA in Great Mills as part of the capital improvement plan by a 5-0 vote. Funding details on the latter will come during the commissioners' March 1 meeting.
The vote on the YMCA came at the end of the one-hour, 19-minute meeting. Commissioner John O'Connor (R) made the motion, which was seconded by Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R).
Hewitt said it was "like a 180-degree shift from the Nov. 19 meeting," in which O'Connor and Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) objected to the vote due to an interruption by YMCA supporters. One of the supporters later apologized to O'Connor during a public hearing.
About $5 million of the $16.9 million would conceivably come through fundraising, although Hewitt said the county might have to guarantee that in order for the project to proceed. Left to be decided is what they do in regard to a warm-water pool at the site, which would be located near Great Mills High School.
On Feb. 15, O'Connor noted that two commissioners recently visited a YMCA on the Eastern Shore, which he had also previously seen. "I want to solidify the project ... and get it moving forward," he said.
The direction was provided to county finance director Jeanett Cudmore. She noted that the commissioners were leaning toward lowering the income tax rate last December.
Also during the Feb. 15 meeting, the commissioners agreed to use a growth rate of 5% for planning purposes. It had been at 4.5% previously.
"We've been way higher than that every year," O'Connor said.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that the county's income tax growth rate has increased an average of 4.74% over the past six years.
O'Connor said the county has "room to go higher" than 5% in regard to planning for growth.
"We've always used the income tax [rate] as a barometer for growth" planning, Hewitt said. "The Navy base continues to thrive," he said, adding that he believes the county is "recession-proof" because of the federal presence in the county.
"We're in a unique position to provide more services and better pay [for county employees] and not raise taxes," Hewitt said. "I'm not smarter than anyone else here, but I've been thinking about this for months now."
The 3% income tax rate and 5% growth rates "will be incorporated," Cudmore said in response.
Next, the commissioners discussed lowering the homestead tax cap, which Cudmore noted limits property tax assessments for qualified properties each year.
"We're second- or third-lowest in the state," Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, adding that he was not interested in going lower than 3%.
Cudmore said the affected properties were either capped at 1, 2 or 3% assessment increases.
Hewitt wanted to lower the max assessment to 2%, adding that "we overfunded OPEB" for several years. OPEB is "other post-employment benefits" for county employees.
Lowering the assessment cap to 2% "is a way to give it back to seniors who are getting ready to leave the workforce," he said.
"I don't think it hurts to help seniors," O'Connor said. However, he added that "you're helping more than seniors." He noted that the homestead tax program also helps those on fixed incomes and some military veterans who are not seniors. A $200 a month increase can have a significant impact on single-worker households, he said.
Property tax assessments are done on a rotating basis between the southern, central and northern sections of the county every three years.
Cudmore said a reduction from 3% to 2% would cost the county an estimated $229,849.
Upon further thought, O'Connor decided to side with Morgan and Colvin and keep the homestead tax assessment increases capped at 3%. O'Connor said that seniors use emergency responders at a higher rate than the general population, which the county has to pay for.
Also during the meeting, county staff discussed some items that are part of the fiscal 2023-2028 capital improvement plan.
One of the items noted is renovations at the Charlotte Hall and Lexington Park libraries, which would include HVAC upgrades.
Cudmore noted that the commissioners will vote on approving a bond resolution on May 17. A bond sale would be conducted on July 19, she said.
The county currently has $22.3 million available in bonding authority for fiscal 2023, according to deputy finance director Jody Quasney.