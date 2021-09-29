The St. Mary’s County commissioners voted to move forward with eight of 10 legislative proposals during their Sept. 28 meeting.
A proposal that would give the commissioners the authority to increase the public accommodations tax from 5% to 7% got the majority of discussion. The measure engendered no public comments during the commissioners’ meeting the previous week.
The commissioners ultimately voted unanimously to nix the proposal, but requested that County Attorney David Weiskopf look into going after “Airbnbs” that do not pay the 5% tax on overnight visits to private homes.
“Those Airbnbs are becoming very popular,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, adding “a lot are down in Scotland.”
Hewitt said he worried about visitors going to Calvert County instead, specifically citing a Holiday Inn in Solomons, if the rate was raised to 7%. Calvert also currently charges 5%.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) requested the proposal, but ultimately backed down when it was evident that some commissioners didn’t support it.
Guy said that if the Visit St. Mary’s tourism board doesn’t get enough funding, the commissioners would have to pull funds from the general fund.
Although noting that he previously supported a similar proposal, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said he couldn’t support it right now. “The [legislative] delegation isn’t going to take it forward,” he added.
Hewitt asked if Airbnbs have been paying the tax. “They’re supposed to pay,” Weiskopf said, noting the county has sent letters previously to business owners.
Later in the meeting, County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett said, “You need enabling legislation to require Airbnbs to pay.”
Guy directed Weiskopf to bring back information about such a move.
The other item that commissioners pulled involved allowing them to amend the emergency services support tax.
Each of the other proposals were approved unanimously, including one that would limit the terms of the school board to three four-year terms to match that of the county commissioners.
“I advocate for term limits for all levels of government,” Colvin said.
O’Connor said he advocated for a similar proposal before “and caught hell for it.”
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted the board was moving forward the request, but said the board was not officially taking a position on the request, which was submitted by resident Vernon Gray.
In moving forward what Weiskopf called an “anti-predatory towing bill,” the commissioners removed $25 as the maximum rate that towing companies could charge to tow a vehicle from private property.
O’Connor said $25 was inserted into the proposal by mistake. The proposal was changed to let the commissioners later determine the fee.
A proposal that would allow the county to place legal advertisements in a free newspaper was also forwarded for legislators’ consideration. Weiskopf said it would remove the state requirement that such ads be published in a “paid periodical.”
No reason was given as to why the change in state law was being proposed by the commissioners and their lawyer.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet with the county’s state delegation in a joint meeting at 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Oct. 5.
