The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved an additional $6.8 million in fund allocations related to the federal American Rescue Plan Act during their Tuesday meeting.
The fire departments in the county were the focus of discussion, with Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) wanting more money sooner for the volunteer agencies.
On Wednesday, Finance Director Jeannet Cudmore detailed the funding amounts as follows: fire departments, $230,655; stormwater project manager, $218,070; regional agricultural center water project, $423,875; retrofit sidewalk programs, $1.47 million; audio video equipment for public information office, $220,834; highway/sidewalk projects, street improvements at Lexingon Manor Passive Park and Carver Recreation project, $1.2 million; renovation of the detention center visitation area at the jail and backup generator, $412,000; and MetCom’s St. Clements shore sewer project’s second phase, $2.6 million.
The $6.8 million is in addition to $992,137 approved as part of the fiscal 2022 budget for nurses for the county and sheriff’s office, College of Southern Maryland scholarships and positions in the health department.
In addition, on July 27 the commissioners approved $2.4 million for broadband and $1 million to retain health department employees in response to the recent COVID-19 surge.
The funds are part of $11.1 million in ARPA funds the county received this year. Another $11.1 million is coming next year, Cudmore said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he wanted to “get the ball rolling” by approving some of the fire departments’ requests. “It’s important to get this money out,” he said.
Although he supported the fire departments’ requests, Hewitt questioned why the county administrator recommended a reduction from their previous meeting two weeks ago. Hewitt said the previous recommendation was $2.3 million, which was down from an original recommendation of $3.73 million.
“The county administrator has changed her mind,” Hewitt said. “This is not enough.”
While acknowledging that fire departments receive “the fire tax,” Hewitt said, “These fire departments have taken a big hit with carnivals being canceled [last year].”
In response, County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett, who recently returned from a leave of absence, said, “We’ve done many drafts. We’re trying to strike a balance [between departmental requests]. This is round one.”
The allocations were approved 4-1 with Hewitt voting no.
COVID-19 update provided
“We’re still in the high [red range for] community transmission,” county Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster told the commissioners during a COVID-19 update.
Brewster noted that the health department reopened a mass vaccination site at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 10 for first and second doses for anyone over the age of 12 as well as booster shots for those with compromised immunity. She recommended making an appointment at smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.
“We’re waiting on other populations from the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be approved],” she said, noting they were supposed to meet Friday, Sept. 17.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently authorized residents of nursing homes, assisted living centers, developmental disability group homes and substance abuse facilities to get booster shots, Brewster said.
She also encouraged residents to get a regular flu vaccine by the end of October.
Despite some breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated, “I think the record is pretty clear,” she said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, you have a greater level of protection.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who was participating remotely, talked about “COVID fatigue” and opined that “the wrath of the left and right is going to come down on all of us ... A lot of people are concerned about mandates, mask mandates and not mandating vaccines,” he said.
“Health is not a political issue and really shouldn’t be,” Brewster said. “In a pandemic, it’s more challenging because of a constantly mutating virus,” she added, referring to data and science.
The number of new cases in the county has remained relatively steady over the past three weeks at 370, 364 and 368. Of the new cases as of Sept. 5, 78% were in unvaccinated people, according to the health department’s website.
“We still haven’t seen the impact of Labor Day and return to school,” she said.
Among those over age 18, 65.7% of county residents are vaccinated, including 90.2% of those 65 and older.
“We are experiencing extremely high volumes at testing sites,” she said, noting the department is “working on staffing up at two sites.”
Brewster recommended that people preregister for tests at smchd.org/covid-19-testing.
In response to a question from Hewitt, Brewster said there is more vaccine supply than demand now.
Hewitt said he’s already gotten a booster shot, and Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), who participated in the meeting remotely, said he would be getting one as soon as he returns from vacation.
Buildings razed
During commissioners’ time, Morgan credited county staff with helping facilitate the tearing down of three buildings behind the old Belvedere Motor Inn near Shangri-La Road.
“We’re making progress” dealing with blight, he said, recalling that he lived in an efficiency apartment in the Belvedere when he moved to St. Mary’s County in 1979.
