The St. Mary’s County commissioners decided this week to go ahead and allocate some funding from the American Rescue Plan.
On July 27, the commissioners voted unanimously to allot $1 million of the federal money to the county health department for continuing staff operations related to COVID-19 as well as $2.4 million for the county’s broadband efforts.
After the July 27 meeting, Jeannett Cudmore, finance officer, said the broadband would go to underserved and unserved areas of the county. It is the first phase of $4.7 million that the commissioners plan toward that effort over the next two years.
On July 13, the commissioners had decided to postpone awarding any of $22.5 million in federal funding until a rule is finalized by the federal government. The funds would be spent over two years.
St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster addressed the commissioners on July 13 and detailed the health department’s requests.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) questioned the appropriateness of Brewster sending an email at 4:41 a.m. that day about more funding. Hewitt said the commissioners usually like at least a day’s notice.
Upon further questioning, Brewster said she would have to lay people off if a dedicated funding source wasn’t received.
“When? Today?” Hewitt asked.
“Yes,” Brewster replied. Brewster said some COVID-19 staff have been let go, but funding was needed to ensure those still on staff get paid.
Brewster said the Delta variant of the virus is more infectious than other COVID-19 strains. “We know we’re entering another surge,” she said.
The health department reported in a release sent Tuesday that there were 85 new COVID-19 cases among St. Mary’s residents over the previous seven days, including 19 “breakthrough” cases in people previously vaccinated. New case rates per 100,000 people and percentage confirmed positive both increased over the previous week.
The health department “strongly urges all community members who are not yet fully vaccinated to wear masks in indoor group settings and to get vaccinated if they are age eligible,” according to the release, which also stated vaccinated people should wear masks indoors among people who do not live together, and avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
St. Patrick’s Creek dredging gets boost
The commissioners voted to accept a $800,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to dredge St. Patrick’s Creek northeast of Coltons Point.
Zane Rettstatt, public works project manager, told the commissioners that the creek “is closing up.” The channel, which was last dredged in 1987, is supposed to be 60 feet wide but is now only 25 feet wide. It is also supposed to be 7 feet deep, but is only 2 feet deep.
Rettstatt said it would probably take 45 to 60 days to get a contract for design, with project completion estimated by next spring or summer.
TDR payments could change
The commissioners considered changing the funding formula for transferable development rights fee-in-lieu payments, which a developer can pay the county instead of purchasing a TDR from a private landowner.
Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said that the fee-in-lieu — which is set at 120% of the average of TDR sales from the prior fiscal year — would be $2,747 for fiscal 2022. He called that “too low.”
In fiscal 2021, there were 16 TDR sales and four fee-in-lieu purchases.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) motioned to make the fee-in-lieu $5,400 for fiscal 2022. It passed unanimously.
Smolarsky remembered
During commissioners’ time, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted that retired Cpl. Margaret “Peggy” Ann Smolarsky recently died from cancer.
Smolarsky, 63, served the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office from April 1999 to November 2016 and moved to South Carolina.
A memorial service for her will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Leonardtown firehouse, Morgan said.
The commissioners will not meet Aug. 3 or 10. Their next meeting is Aug. 17.
