Although they were already required to add a second early voting site due to recent state legislation, the St. Mary’s commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-1 to add a third site.
County elections director Wendy Adkins noted that she had already chosen the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park as a second site to add to the Hollywood firehouse, which was used in the November 2020 election.
The third site will be at the Mechanicsville firehouse, she said.
The sites will be available for eight days of in-person early voting prior to the general election.
Adkins said she needed to divide the early voting centers by registered voters, with 21% in the north, 33% in the center and 46% in the south.
In addition, each facility needs to be able to accommodate up to 20,000 people, she said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he wanted only two voting centers because of the costs involved. It took $190,000 to operate the Hollywood location in 2020, according to a board document.
Hewitt wanted to have one early voting center in Lexington Park and one in Mechanicsville, but Adkins said the county was under contract for the one at Hollywood until 2028.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said there are “plenty of other minority groups” and not just the Black population, which is higher in the southern part of the county. A third site should be added in consideration of the Amish and Hispanic populations, O’Connor said.
Adkins noted that people can also vote in-person early at the county elections office in Leonardtown, but that those ballots are considered absentee and will not be counted until after election day ballots.
She wasn’t sure how many drop boxes the county will have for future elections, noting “the state decides.” These locked boxes will be picked up once or twice a day and have video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Although he acknowledged that “the money is an issue,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he wanted “fair and equal treatment,” with an emphasis on equal.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews