Some mental health help is coming to St. Mary’s County.
On Tuesday morning during the county commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) spoke at the end of county Administrator Rebecca Bridgett’s time and said he wanted to designate $2.37 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for a request earlier this year by county Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster to renovate a former PNC Bank building.
The item wasn’t listed on the agenda, but the commissioners unanimously approved the designation.
“There’s no more better time after the events of last week,” said Commissioner Eric Colvin (R).
Morgan referenced discussions with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) about an opioid settlement, adding that St. Mary’s and “four or five” other counties are involved in a class action lawsuit over the opioid issue.
Referring to St. Mary’s County getting the proverbial “short end of the stick,” in his opinion, in regard to the tobacco settlement as compared to bigger counties, Morgan said he wanted to get the building in question at 21625 Great Mills Road renovated for use by the health department. When operational, the county would more readily qualify for mental health grants, Morgan said.
Brewster previously noted the county health department began using the 6,200-square-foot former bank building for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. However, she wanted to renovate the entire building, which is located next to the District 4 sheriff’s substation, for use as a behavioral health hub. Brewster said the department has applied for four grants in the past several years and been turned down because the county lacked building capacity.
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said there have been two students in the past year who have committed suicide, mentioning the Leonardtown community specifically. This was an apparent reference to Peyton Ham, 16, whose April 13 shooting death can be characterized by the state’s attorney’s office as “suicide by cop.” O’Connor said “there are plenty more” people who try to and do commit suicide.
In addition, crews continued this week to search for the body of a person who allegedly jumped from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge last week. A vehicle that was abandoned at the top of the bridge belonged to a Leonardtown High School student, who was reported missing that day.
On Thursday evening, Oct. 28, at The Rex restaurant and bar in Leonardtown, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) noted that the county, and state in general, are in dire need of mental health facilities and programs. He noted that the county jail is home to the largest number of persons with mental health issues in the county.
The next meeting of the commissioners will be Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.
