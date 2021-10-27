Traffic concerns along two stretches of Route 5 could be eased once work that is underway is finished up next summer, according to state officials.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners heard an update on highway projects and other transportation items during their Oct. 26 afternoon meeting.
Andre Futrell, deputy administrator at the State Highway Administration, said that the Route 5 project in Leonardtown should be complete by next summer.
The 1.4-mile $1.3 million project between routes 243 and 245 will add left turn lanes, he said.
Futrell added he’s hopeful that a 2.2-mile project on Route 5 near Point Lookout State Park will be done by next August. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he’s surprised that the state hasn’t been able to finish that project after eight years.
A 0.3-mile project on Route 5 between Indian Bridge and Great Mills roads is slated for completion by fall 2025, SHA spokeswoman Shanteé Felix previously told The Southern Maryland News.
Melissa Williams, the Maryland Transportation Authority’s director of planning, noted that the Nice-Middleton Bridge replacement project on Route 301 connecting Charles County to Virginia began in July last year and is expected to be done in early 2023.
“That bridge is phenomenal,” Morgan said, noting he recently was given a tour. “It’s gonna be really pretty when it’s done.” He added that it might be finished ahead of schedule.
Katie McEvoy, chief of staff at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, noted that the state has a pilot program for digital license plates and is testing them to see if they withstand hot and cold temperatures. Drivers should be able to get digital driver’s licenses during the first quarter of 2022, she said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted that the state has made EZ Pass transponders free, which can be placed inside a vehicle on the windshield above the rearview mirror. They automatically incur charges when a vehicle is driven through a toll booth.
Ashish Solanki, director of the office of regional aviation at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, noted that a concourse A/B connector project is underway that will transform a major part of the airport. It would allow an expansion of Southwest Airlines flights.