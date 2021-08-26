A new building at the regional higher education center was a key topic during the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ Aug. 24 meeting.
Eileen Abel, the executive director of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland in California, addressed the commissioners about the future of the campus, in particular the new Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technologies, or SMART, building. The building will be ready for a grand opening on Oct. 15, she said.
“The SMART building is not just a building, but a way to rethink education,” said Abel, who started in her position on Dec. 1 and previously was vice president of academic affairs at the College of Southern Maryland.
She noted that the building will include a Matrix lab, which will have a indoor flight facility, a circulating water channel and a ground robotics laboratory.
Abel said that only 18% of area residents are completing bachelor’s degrees, but 30% of the jobs in the area require such.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) thanked Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) for getting behind the county’s $1 million contribution made several years ago for what he called “the third building” on the higher education campus.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked, “Did we catch a lot of heat from our delegation? Yes we did.” But he added, “The research that’s going to come out of it is unbelievable.”
The $86 million, 84,000-square-foot building will nearly double the educational footprint on campus, according to a press release.
Programs offered at the campus are primarily at the graduate level, including education, management, systems engineering, engineering, flight test engineering, social work and others. Undergraduate programs offered include electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, criminal justice, social work, business and more.
SRO, telework grants approved
In other business, the commissioners approved a grant for the continuance of the school resource officers program at seven secondary schools in the county.
A $211,566 grant from the Maryland Center for School Safety will fund salaries and benefits for two officers. The county will contribute $115,067, according to a board document. There are no changes to the program slated for the upcoming school year.
The funding is available through the Maryland Safe to Learn Act, which passed the General Assembly in 2018. The law provides $10 million annually for public schools in the state.
The commissioners also approved a $94,874 grant from federal American Recovery Act funds to be used for businesses to set up telework and online work for their employees.
Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said his department will work with the county’s information technology department to set up an online application portal by Sept. 1. All funds must be disbursed by Dec. 31.
Kaselemis plans to award 19 grants of $4,993.
To qualify, businesses must have been established prior to March 9, and priority will be given to businesses with 20 employees or fewer.
Priority will also be given to applicants who have not received a COVID-19 Business Relief Grant or loan from the Maryland Department of Commerce, or a grant from the Maryland Department of Labor for the purchase of equipment to assist in the expansion of telework opportunities.
