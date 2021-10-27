The St. Mary’s County commissioners heard an update from Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s commanding officer on Tuesday morning.
Capt. John Brabazon spoke via Zoom. He noted that reconstruction projects of gates 2 and 3 on the base are “working their way through the proper channels.” He called these “post-9/11 upgrades,” referring to the terrorist attacks two decades ago.
A new fire station was built next to a new tower at Webster Field in St. Inigoes. This work was part of what he called “a ton of progress over the last couple of years” at the installation.
Brabazon noted that the Pepperbush Trail on the base was recently renamed the Kyle E. Rambo Nature Trail in honor of Rambo, who is retiring with close to 40 years of service in and around the base community. The trail, which was built in 1983, is on the southern tip of the base.
Rambo has been the base’s environment and conservation director.
In addition to the trail renaming on Oct. 18, Rambo also received the Navy’s meritorious civilian service medal, a press release states. He was honored for his work on the base’s Bird/animal Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH) program’s wildlife conservation surveys, which increased the overall safety of animals and flight operations on the station.
Thanks to Rambo, the military base was the first naval installation to be named a Tree City, USA by the Arbor Day Foundation — a recognition it has since earned for the past 33 years, according to the release.
The commissioners are scheduled to have another joint meeting with staff from the naval base in six months.