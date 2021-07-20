An October opening is planned for a new regional farmer's market on Thompson Corner Road.
Cindy Greb, executive director of Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development based in Leonardtown, updated the St. Mary's County commissioners about the project during a July 20 meeting. The site will be called The Barns at New Market.
Two buildings are under construction at the 15-acre site, which is meant to replace and expand on the current North County Farmer's Market located outside the Charlotte Hall library.
The buildings include a year-round, value-added market and a seasonal market with 14 stalls. The value-added market will be open all year, six days a week, she said.
In addition to the buildings, the venue will include a 300-foot spur connector to the Three Notch Trail. The connector will include a boardwalk through wetlands with 20-by-20-foot viewing platform.
Greb noted that a $210,000 grant has been tentatively approved for a kitchen at the facility. Two $40,000 grants have been approved for the value-added market and the trail connector, with other grants pending.
Responding to a question from Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), economic development Director Chris Kaselemis noted that there are currently 12 stalls outside the library, and they have already received 25 applications for the new 14 stalls.
A waiting list will be established for those who don't get the initial slots, he said, noting a preference would go to St. Mary's County applicants.
Greb noted that she wants to host an Octoberfest or harvestfest event this fall once the facility is up and running.