Although they talked about eight legislative proposals, the most give-and-take during an Oct. 5 joint session between the St. Mary’s County commissioners and the county’s state delegation was about a bill introduced last year that would’ve resulted in St. Mary’s County residents voting by district instead of on an at-large basis.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) questioned Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) about last session’s House Bill 655, which, if enacted, could’ve resulted in election of a Democrat to the county commission based on voter registration data.
Guy and other commissioners, all Republicans, wanted to know if Crosby was going to reintroduce the bill in January, but Crosby was non-committal.
However, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) has intimated that she would be forwarding a similar bill next year.
Although the bill would allow Lexington Park voters to possibly elect a Democrat, Del. Matt Morgan (R) noted the bill also would take away the ability of county residents to vote for all five commissioners. If enacted, the bill would’ve resulted in residents only electing their district commissioner and the commissioner president, which is an at-large position.
Morgan noted he made a proposal in the last session to allow county residents to vote on the issue via referendum, but it was voted down on the House floor.
He also said several counties currently use at-large voting for their commissioner districts, including St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles.
Crosby said that Charles “forever tried to change it, now they’re on the opposite side, and that’s wrong.” Although a heavily Democratic county now, a majority of Charles commissioners opposed Crosby’s bill, although Commissioner Gilbert O. “BJ” Bowling (D) was an exception.
O’Connor noted that no one came to speak during public comment on any of the eight legislative proposals that were also discussed Tuesday night. He posited that it was because of “very mundane bills coming forward, for the most part.”
Golf carts in question
A proposal to allow St. Mary’s to designate on which roads golf carts could operate was also considered during the last session.
“We’re running into a slight roadblock in Annapolis,” Morgan said. “It’s going to get done, but I’m a little apprehensive as to when.”
Del. Jerry Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) said that Del. Kumar Barve (D-Montgomery) “decided not to entertain” the bill last year.
Morgan noted that the legislature approved an exception for Golden Beach several years ago under a pilot program.
O’Connor said there have been no traffic incidents with golf carts in Golden Beach, but noted there have been some with four-wheelers, which are not legal on any county roads.
Human relations defined
A proposal to amend human relations commission language, which County Attorney David Weiskopf described as the most vanilla proposal, failed last year. It would bring the county in line with federal language, he said.
However it failed because some legislators wanted to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the bill. Morgan said the bill passed the House unanimously, but some wanted to “separate [people] by group” instead of saying “all people.”
Newspaper definition could be altered
In regard to Weiskopf’s request to change the definition of “newspaper” and “newspaper in general circulation,” he explained that the reason was to “have another tool in the toolbox” for advertising.
Currently, state law requires localities to advertise with a paid publication. The county wants to ability to advertise in the County Times, a free publication.
Morgan noted that Southern Maryland News contacted him about the proposal. A reporter had called Morgan for comment before the meeting, but the delegate did not respond.
“At one time, there were four newspapers. Now, there’s probably one and a half,” Morgan said during Tuesday’s meeting, adding that the Southern Maryland News has less circulation than the County Times, which, according to that paper, prints 10,000 copies per week.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) described the proposal as an effort to get the advertisements “before more eyes.”
“It seems like we’re penalizing the County Times because they’re a free newspaper,” Morgan said.
Weiskopf said The Enterprise used to publish two days a week, but now Southern Maryland News, which includes The Enterprise, only publishes on Fridays.
Southern Maryland News is, however, distributed throughout Southern Maryland and has a home subscription component.
The county lawyer noted that the County Times publishes on Thursdays, which would give the county two options for advertising.
“It’s problematic with the state of the economy,” Morgan said. “Newspapers are just not what they used to be.”
Term limits mulled
In regard to local resident Vernon Gray’s proposal to require term limits for St. Mary’s school board members, Clark said he would need 100% support from the county commissioners to get behind it.
“I brought it forward a few years ago,” O’Connor said. “I don’t know that you’re going to get a super majority or a majority from this board.”
Morgan said he’s cosponsored a bill that would impose term limits on state legislators, but was “a little apprehensive” on requiring it for another unit of government.
O’Connor noted that the county commissioners have term limits. Morgan replied that it was approved “a long time ago before I got here.”
Other bills considered
In regard to other possible legislation, Morgan said he plans to draft a bill that would allow emergency responders to transport patients to an urgent care center instead of a hospital, which is often more expensive.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said he plans to support a bill to ban possession of tobacco by minors on school property. The last bill, Senate Bill 239, failed due to some concern about a fine it would be imposed as as civil penalty.
Bailey said some were concerned about such an infraction being “the first step in a ‘school-to-prison pipeline,’” but added that the bill does not target racial minorities. “It’s not racially biased,” he said, noting that 76% of such cases in St. Mary’s County involve white students.
A fine would likely not be included in a new bill, he said. A first offense would require a mandatory conference with the child’s parent(s). A second offense would require completion of a tobacco cessation class. A third and subsequent offense would require passage of the class and up to four hours of community service, he said.
Bailey said the bill had the full support of St. Mary’s legislative delegation last year.
Morgan noted that a special session will begin in early December that will deal with redistricting, followed by a regular session in January.
