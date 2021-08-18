COVID-19, masks and vaccinations were topics of discussion during the St. Mary's County commissioners' Tuesday meeting.
Dr. Meena Brewster, the county's health officer, provided an update on the rising COVID-19 case rate in the county that she said is being spurred by the Delta variant.
Toward the end of her presentation, Brewster recommended the county adopt a policy to encourage vaccinations and require weekly COVID-19 testing for those who are not vaccinated and provide a telework option for those who don't want to get tested.
"I don't feel the necessity to push a mask mandate throughout St. Mary's County," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said, later adding that he doesn't believe in mandatory vaccinations either.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said the commissioners encourage county staff to put plexiglass partitions back up, get vaccinated and wear masks indoors in public settings. Guy also said the commissioners were not requiring "full masking yet" for county employees.
Both O'Connor and Guy noted that some may have religious objections to the vaccine. Some object because cells from aborted fetuses were used to test all three vaccines that have been approved in the U.S., while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was made with such cells, according to some news sources. The Vatican has said that it is morally acceptable to get such vaccines using cell lines originating from aborted fetuses if no other alternatives are available.
During her presentation, Brewster presented various data including one that shows 59% of St. Mary's residents 18 and older have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
She said "80% of our new cases are in unvaccinated persons." The daily case rate per 100,000 on Aug. 16 was 28.7, which would represent 200 cases a week if it held steady. That puts St. Mary's County in the "high red zone" as of last week among four categories, she said.
The case rate began rising at the beginning of July, Brewster said, noting that a health department employee recently returned to "seven-days-a-week data analysis."
A person infected with the Delta variant, based on current studies, infects seven other people, she said, adding that the previous dominant variant infected about three people on average.
Brewster said it takes two to 14 days to incubate the Delta variant virus.
The county will offer a booster clinic for those who are immunocompromised from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Great Mills High School. The booster shots are for those already fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna. Some examples of those who can get the vaccine are those undergoing active cancer treatment, those with organ or stem cell transplants and HIV-infected persons.
Eligibility documents are not required for the booster clinic, but Brewster asks that people bring a record of their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Toward the end of the discussion, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he just got a notice on his cell phone that full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could come within a week. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently have emergency authorization.
Earlier in the meeting, Brewster said full authorization could come "within the next couple of weeks."