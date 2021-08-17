Following the U.S. government's recent chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, several St. Mary's County commissioners took time to thank area veterans and contractors who served in the Middle East nation over the past 20 years.
During the board's Aug. 17 meeting, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) started off his time at the end of the meeting by addressing the issue.
"We're in a military community. We've got a lot of active service people who've served in Afghanistan and contractors who built up the infrastructure that's being left behind. It's hard to see," he said. "For 20 years, you made that country safe for the people living there."
During his time, Commissioner John O'Connor (R), who was watching from home due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, noted he is a military veteran.
"What was this all for?" he asked about the U.S. government's 20-year involvement in Afghanistan following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. "What was it worth? This is a very hard time for many people. Was this another Vietnam? I know you're angry. I know you're torn."
"You did your job," O'Connor said, referring to veterans who served in Afghanistan. "It was not for nothing. You avenged deaths of thousands of people who were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and damn it, you did it well. This loss in Afghanistan is not your burden to bear."
O'Connor advised any military members who are trying to deal with the pullout — which left the Taliban in control — to "pick up the phone, call a friend."
In closing, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that he served in Vietnam from 1967-1968.
He said there has been no terrorist attack on the U.S., by al-Qaeda, in the last two decades.