Although the COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 has fallen, St. Mary's County is still seeing high transmission rates for the virus, according to county Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster, who updated the county commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The case rate was at an all-time high of 79.63 on Sept. 25, but had dropped to 42 by Oct. 19, according to the county health department website.
Brewster said the county is well below the state average for COVID-19 vaccinations. The state average is 85% for all adults, compared to a little less than 70% in St. Mary's, Brewster said.
Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, said they have been administering Regeneron antibodies to select COVID-19 patients on a daily basis. For the past two weeks they have been using a temporary building in Leonardtown, but he noted it doesn't have insulation so they will need to move when it gets colder.
Previously, they were administering the monoclonal antibodies in an education building on the hospital's campus, he said.
Brewster and Michaels discussed the possibility of using the former PNC Bank building in Lexington Park for such antibody treatment in the future.
Michaels noted the requirements for getting the treatment. These include a referral from a health care provider, having had COVID-19 symptoms within 10 days, being 12 or older, in a high-risk status or taking medication that weakens the immune system.
Brewster mentioned renovating the building in order to provide the treatment.
"There's a budgetary balancing act," Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said. "It's about making sure the other needs are met." He said the commissioners have to do the same with the fire and emergency medical services departments.
A higher percentage of current COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated than vaccinated, the health officials said, but O'Connor wondered if the county should pay for the antibody treatment for the unvaccinated.
"It's all over the place," he said, referring to reasons people decline to get vaccinated.
O'Connor repeated an example of some people not wearing a seat belt. Michaels said a better example is people who choose to smoke. That is similar in regard to health costs involved, he said.
Michaels noted that the Leonardtown hospital has 125 beds. "Several times we've had 130 patients [during the pandemic]," he said.
Brewster said the antibody medicine is subsidized by the federal government, and noted that antibody treatment also helps those who have received vaccinations but have had so-called "break-through" cases.
She said that, if used, the county facility would rely on hospital staffing. She said patients' health insurance might be charged for some administrative costs.
Michaels said the service would be "an important community effort."
Following the pandemic, the renovated former bank, which was recently given to the health department, at 21625 Great Mills Road could be used for behavioral health crisis stabilization for the community, she said.
Brewster said she expects that the Pfizer vaccine will be approved for use in children ages 5 to 11 by the end of this month. She noted that the health department's focus in regard to vaccinations would turn to these children in early November, and suggested that if someone age 12 or older wants a shot to get it now.
The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 would consist of a one-third dose of the regular Pfizer vaccine, she said.
"When it comes to kids, even I have apprehension," O'Connor said, noting he's been jabbed quite a bit since he was in the military.
Brewster said she has two children between 5 and 11 and added that the risk of them getting ill or "long COVID" or passing the virus to others is greater than any health risk because of the vaccine.
Based on other vaccines, if there's going to be a problem 20 years in the future, you'll see serious negative reactions in the first few months of getting a vaccination, she said. This, by and large, has not been the case with the COVID-19 shots, she said. "It comes back to risk [versus] benefit. I don't want my 5-year-old to get long COVID."
"There is no surety in science," Michaels said. "We don't have all of the answers."
"We have lots of cases and lots of outbreaks affecting young people in this county," Brewster said.