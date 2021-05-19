The St. Mary’s commissioners voted to change the county’s official zoning maps designating the critical area boundary, as they were required by the state to do so, but allowed some exceptions to property owners.
The critical area boundary was required to be adjusted based on new lines drawn using new technology due to a 2008 law passed by the Maryland General Assembly. Properties in the critical area, a region stretching about 1,000 feet inward from tidal waterways, have to go through a more stringent building approval process.
The long process came to an end Tuesday after commissioners gave the new maps their final approval, with certain permitting exemptions.
For those who had a lot approved before Tuesday, or have a permit associated with the development of their property issued for the development of the lot before May 18, 2022, or if construction for the development of an approved lot begins before May 18, 2023, the old critical area boundary map will be used. Pending permit applications must be completed by May 18, 2022.
Public speaks on pier issue
County residents had their say in a public hearing on the commissioners potentially allowing private piers to coexist with community piers at subdivisions platted before Dec. 31, 1994.
Commissioners are planning to vote on the pier issue on June 8 to bring St. Mary’s in line with the state, which allows private piers to exist alongside community piers, something St. Mary’s prohibits.
“Recently, we had a house that was for sale, three houses down from where we reside,” Donald Gladeau, a Tall Timbers resident said. He said buyers had gone to the contract phase, but backed out when they found out they couldn’t build a private pier.
He said he went door to door in his community, and spoke with 74 homeowners, 68 of which said they would approve of the pier adjustment.
Solomons lawyer Mark K. Cohen wrote in to the commissioners, noting that lot owners have been denied the right to use their property for crabbing, fishing and boating “simply because their subdivision had a tiny community pier that might accommodate one or two boats.”
