"Good and ugly" was how Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) described the recently-completed General Assembly legislative session during a St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce event earlier this week.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) at the April 19 event touted legislation that provided $5 million to kick start funding for a school in the region for children with developmental disabilities. He called it "the most important legislation of my entire life, I'm sure."
Although a site hasn't been purchased yet and the Baltimore-based Kennedy Krieger Institute will raise the remainder of the funds, Bailey said affected students in Southern Maryland, including Prince George's County, would only have to ride a bus "about one hour" to and from the facility when it is built next year. Currently some students are bused to Baltimore daily for school.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) touted Senate Bill 291 that provides $10 million to improve the intersection at Great Mills Road and Route 5. The bill, which funds an interim study as part of the state's capital budget, requires the project to be complete by Jan. 1, 2025.
The bill would provide funds for planning, engineering, right-of-way acquisition, utilities and construction to upgrade Route 5 from Indian Bridge Road to Great Mills Road, including a bridge over the St. Mary’s River.
That deadline “is about as fast as you can go,” Crosby said. “The infrastructure project is desperately needed,” he said previously, adding that “nothing had really been done on it since 2008.”
Other legislation of note includes funding for a second "Farming for Hunger" facility that would be located in St. Mary's City, Crosby said. The current one is off Route 231 near Benedict in Charles County.
A comfort station for travelers would be built near the St. James Deli south of Lexington Park as part of a public-private partnership, Crosby said.
Morgan noted that the state had a $7 billion surplus heading into the session, which he said was in part to a state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap that was part of tax cuts passed during the Trump administration. Morgan said the state didn't pass the full effect of that tax cut bill onto residents.
Although the state passed a 30-day gas tax suspension that ended Sunday, April 17, which Morgan called an election-year gimmick, he said retirees will benefit from a bill that reduces their tax liability.
Family medical leave
Morgan decried passage of a "$1.6 billion tax increase" for family medical leave.
"If you're an employee, you will be paying" for it, he said, calling this part of the "ugly" category.
Crosby said he also opposed that bill because he said it puts the cart before the horse. "It doesn't define the contribution rate," he said, noting that both employers and employees will pay it.
Based on his study of other states, however, Crosby said it will likely result in a 0.58 or 0.6% tax for employees and employers. The bill "is going to be in the billions of dollars," he said.
Crosby said the bill calls for a study into having a third party administer the program. He said taxes will begin to be collected as Oct. 1, 2023, and one can begin to withdraw funds on Oct. 1, 2025.
Crosby said the consumer price inflation index will be applied to the $1,000 maximum that one can draw per incident. He said the CPI is not attached to the as-yet undetermined tax rate.
In response to a question about family medical leave bill from St. Mary's chamber of commerce Chair Tari Moore — which the legislature passed by overriding Gov. Hogan's veto — Morgan said, "It will have edits like Kirwan has edits," referring to the far-reaching education reform bill the General Assembly previously passed.
From the most recent data available from two years ago, Morgan noted St. Mary's County only gets 38 cents back for every tax dollar it sends to the state. However, he noted that "we did really well in the capital budget" this year.
Morgan noted a sales tax exemption passed that applies to child seats, baby bottle nipples and diapers, but he said the General Assembly raised the tax on paint.
In addition, the state will no longer be taxing income for those who are 100 years old or more, he said, which drew chuckles from the chamber audience at Olde Breton Inn.
Marijuana legalization to ballot
In response to a question about the General Assembly asking voters to approve recreational marijuana legalization through a referendum in November, Bailey noted that crime "has gone up exponentially" in the 18 states that have approved such measures.
"It is still illegal federally," he said, noting that business owners who grow it "can't use the bank, so they store it at their businesses and homes." Consequently, this has resulted in more break-ins and daytime robberies.
Bailey said the reason the issue was referred to the ballot is to drive people to the polls in November.
"Why do we have to put marijuana in the state constitution? Really? Everyone will be able to grow a couple of plants" in their garden, he said, noting the maximum amount of product one can have is 2.5 ounces. "If you can only get 2.5 ounces out of two plants, you're a terrible gardener."
Redistricting has little effect here
In regard to redistricting, Morgan said his district added two neighborhoods in Leonardtown, but otherwise the state legislative map didn't change much in Southern Maryland.
Crosby said he lost Piney Point, apparently to District 29B, which is currently represented by Del. Jerry Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary's), who is not running again.
Bailey said his Senate district is essentially the same.
Ghost guns addressed
In regard to ghost guns, Bailey said a bill that passed was amended significantly during the session. Anyone who has a ghost gun that was made since 1968 has to get a serial number for it, he said.
"I was sort of in a box with this," he said, noting he supported the bill.
Crosby also said he voted for it and noted he owns a ghost gun and will have to "serialize" it.
Morgan noted the President Joe Biden (D) issued an executive order on April 11 shortly after the General Assembly bill passed, which Gov. Larry Hogan (R) allowed to become law without his signature.
Morgan said that people talk about the "gun show loophole" and ghost guns causing crime. "The problem is stolen firearms," he said. "For five years, we've been trying to get a crackdown on stolen firearms."
Climate Solutions Act passes
In regard to Senate Bill 528, the Climate Solutions Now Act, Bailey said, "Thank God it was amended," noting it had previously banned natural gas, propane and oil, which he called "just crazy."
Bailey, Crosby, Morgan, Clark and Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) voted no on the bill, which was supported by Del. Rachel Jones (D-Calvert, Prince George's) and Sens. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Michael Jackson (D-Charles, Calvert, Prince George's).
The bill would set aggressive goals for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031, according Maryland Matters.