The president of the Education Association of St. Mary’s County requested COVID-19 leave for teachers during the Oct. 20 meeting of the St. Mary’s school board.
Sarah Penrod noted that the organization’s Vice President Elaine Deems was vaccinated and got a booster shot on Oct. 1, but still contracted the coronavirus and was out, using paid leave.
Penrod said that 17 localities in Maryland have some sort of COVID-19 leave for school employees, but St. Mary’s isn’t one of them.
“This is the No. 1 concern of our members,” she said during public comment. “We’ve raised this issue for months with no movement.”
Penrod asked what incentive someone with no leave left who contracts COVID-19 and has mild symptoms has to self report their illness.
In other news, the board voted 4-0 with Karin Bailey, board chair, absent to approve a $4.3 million contract with FieldTurf USA Inc. of Calhoun, Ga., to install turf fields at the county’s three public high schools. The contract includes an 8% contingency of $371,331.
Earlier this month, Superintendent Scott Smith said construction on the three fields will begin in November and be completed by sometime next April.
Michael A. Watson, St. Mary’s public schools’ facilities director, said at last week’s meeting there is an eight-year warranty and the life expectancy of a turf field is 10 to 12 years. He said these turf fields are much better than the old turf fields that he used to play on.
As part of the consent agenda, the board voted 4-0 to approve the purchase of more than 1 million medical-grade three-ply masks for students and staff for the 2021-2022 school year. The masks come at a cost of 6 cents each, or about $75,000. The provider would be VastMed LLC of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Staff also provided an update on the school system’s virtual academy, established this school year due to the ongoing pandemic.
There are 337 students enrolled in the academy this year from grades 3 through 9. Twenty-one teachers are currently working in this academy with one vacancy to fill. The program uses the Ingenuity and Schoology online learning programs.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.