St. Mary's holds town hall
St. Mary’s County Public Schools will hold a virtual town hall to discuss the reopening school plans on Wednesday, July 29, at 4 p.m. The public can watch the livestream at smcps.org/streaming.
St. Mary's College schedules virtual meeting
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will have a virtual board of trustee meeting at 3:20 p.m. on July 28. The public can dial in at 301-715-8592, use the meeting ID 917 7779 3536 and password 414522. For more information, call 240-895-2045.
Hoyer names service academy attendants
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) announced the names of students who were appointed to the United States Service Academies, which include Tyme Collins of Charles County for the U.S. Air Force Academy, Dillon Miller of Calvert County to the U.S. Naval Academy, John Sullivan of Charles, Danielle Sullivan of Charles and Ethan Williams of Calvert to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and Christopher Hernandez of Charles, a recipient of the Army Congressional ROTC Scholarship.
Charles posts free and reduced meals application
Charles County’s free and reduced price meal applications are available on the school’s website. Prices for next school year for elementary students are $1.35 for breakfast and $2.80 for lunch. Middle and high school students can pay $1.50 for breakfast and $3.05 for lunch. Reduced meals drop to $0.10 for breakfast and $0.20 for lunch. To apply for the application, visit www.myschoolapps.com/Application. For more information, call the school system’s food and nutrition department at 301-392-5570.
Hogan appoints new CSM board member
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Cordelia Postell, former educator, owner of Affordable A-1 Printing in Waldorf and former former member of the United States Army Reserves, to the College of Southern Maryland’s board of trustees.