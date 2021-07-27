The St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board approved the transfer of a liquor license on July 8 that will open up opportunities for the new Inn at Leonardtown.
The request, which was made by Sharon Purcell of Ridge, will result in alcohol being served on the first floor of the new inn, located at 41655 Park Ave. in town. The previous location for her business, Quality Street Kitchen and Catering, was 41675 Fenwick St., also in Leonardtown.
Purcell said her brother owns the hotel.
Tamara Hildebrand, liquor board clerk, said, "You know the guests are going to ask for room service." Purcell assured the board that alcohol would not be delivered to rooms. She added that she will have signage about the alcohol policy in the hotel.
Medley's Neck business gets license
The board also approved a license for The Real Food Studio at 41566 Medley's Neck Road south of Leonardtown.
Applicant Lisa Marie Kelley said she purchased the former Fat Boys business two years ago and renovated it.
It's been operating as a farmer's market and has a Catholic church close by, she said, noting her building was originally the school for Our Lady's Church and may allow its community room for Sunday school classes for the nearby church.
Kelley said the business was vacant for six years prior to her buying it. The commercial zoning lapsed and she recently got it reinstated, she said, noting that, although it is in a critical area, it is not in the flood plain.
Delivery policy deferred
After some discussion, the liquor board decided to postpone a decision on approval of an alcohol delivery policy related to COVID-19 after the old one expired July 1.
Roger Buckler, owner of Betty Russell's Bar in Valley Lee, presented a petition from 12 businesses requesting re-instatement of the policy.
The Maryland Legislature earlier this year passed House Bill 12 and Senate Bill 205 enabling localities to adopt such policies.
Board chair David Willenborg noted that the policy would not allow delivery of a six-pack of beer, only a cocktail or two, for example.
He questioned how many businesses would use it or if it would be profitable. "It's almost impossible to enforce," he said.
Sheriff's Sgt. Steve Myers later noted that enforcement is complaint-driven.
The policy could also allow for curbside sales for off-site consumption.
"It's complicated, and it's a difficult decision," Hildebrand said, echoing some June comments from some county commissioners on the topic.
Buckler said some of the petitioners serve just alcohol and some serve food and alcohol.
He said "habits have changed during COVID. Memorial Day weekend is normally a dead weekend for me, but we ended up on the positive side because people were ordering drinks to go. Everything ended on July 1." He added that a similar situation took place last Labor Day weekend.
Hildebrand noted that, if approved by the board, the new policy would only allow businesses to deliver alcohol with prepared food, not a bag of chips, for example.
The board directed staff — Hildebrand and attorney Chris Beaver — to work on a new policy in coordination with two board members. The policy would be considered at the board's Aug. 12 meeting at 1 p.m.
In other news, the board approved an extension of outdoor seating for businesses serving alcohol as long as they file a new application within 30 days of July 1. The extension would be good for 90 days, Beaver said, which is the maximum the board typically allows.
That would take the businesses into October, after which they might not want another extension due to colder weather.