Outdoor seating extensions were approved for two area businesses during the St. Mary's Alcohol and Beverage Board's meeting earlier this month.
Matthew Rogow, representing ABC Liquors and Lounge, requested a 90-day extension for the business, which is located near the corner of Route 235 and Chancellor's Run Road in California.
At the Nov. 10 meeting, he said new barriers are in place outside the business, but noted the owners — Gary and Marie Rogow — are waiting on fencing to arrive so an exterior project can be completed.
Also, Sean Coogan Jr. received continuation of temporary outdoor seating for his Leonardtown coffee shop. The board granted approval for two locations, one parking spot in front of Social Coffeehouse and another in front of the adjacent David's Flowers.
In response to a question from board member Leonard Kohl, Coogan said that, in addition to plans to move to where Dos Amigos Mexican restaurant used to be in early January, he also plans to occupy the space of an adjacent bookstore.
Board administrator Tamara Hildebrand said Coogan likely will be back before the board next month in regard to those plans.
She briefed the board on a plan to request approval of a five-year lease for a vehicle for inspector Kevin Hall as part of the the fiscal 2023 budget.
Hildebrand said the inspector has used a "retired" police car donated by the sheriff's office for nearly two decades, but the county transportation department has requested the board get a leased vehicle.
"We've had some trouble with our car," she said, adding that if it can't be fixed, there is no replacement available.
Kohl asked why the board doesn't purchase a vehicle. Leasing is "how the county does it," she said. She estimated the vehicle lease fee at $8,100 a year and called that "a deep discount."
Ideally, the inspector would have an extended-cab pickup, but a sport utility vehicle could also work, she said. Hall spends 75% or more of his time on the road, she said.
Although the board would need to approve the lease by January — which would also need approval by the county commissioners — Hildebrand said the earliest the vehicle could be ordered is January 2023.
Condolences offered to Ruiz family
Hildebrand also noted that Maria Olga Ruiz, 43, died Oct. 26. Ruiz owned the Hacienda Los Guayabos restaurant in the St. James area, Hildebrand said, adding that her family owns the Plaza Tolteca and Tacos Hacienda restaurants in California and Callaway.
"Our condolences to the family," Hildebrand said.