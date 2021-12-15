A tradition of St. Mary's organizations and businesses hosting patrons between 2 and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day has been dwindling and may be going away.
The St. Mary's liquor board considered the practice during its Dec. 9 meeting and agreed to discuss it during a January meeting.
In the meantime, the board voted 3-1, with one member abstaining, to approve three permits for Jan. 1, 2022. These included Seabreeze Restaurant, located at 27130 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, OCI Pizza King, at 45413 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, and the California Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 23282 Three Notch Road near Aldi.
Board member Richard Watts, who voted against the motion, questioned the wisdom of allowing people to drink alcoholic beverages during those hours.
"I'm not comfortable extending it after 2 a.m.," he said.
Board administrator Tamara Hildebrand said the county has allowed such permits for quite a few years, although the number of organizations participating has dwindled.
When she first began in the position, Hildebrand said there were almost 30 requests for such permits.
Although the number has gradually decreased over the years, she noted that COVID-19 also affected it.
Board chair David Willenborg wondered, "Is anyone else in the state doing this?"
Board member Richard Shin, who was at his first meeting after replacing April Trossbach, said he was sympathetic to the businesses that want to continue the practice.
Hildebrand noted that when the board approved the ordinance, it required those with the permits to provide free food. The rationale was that it takes longer for alcohol to enter one's bloodstream when combined with food.
Chair David Willenborg abstained from the vote because he is a member of the VFW.