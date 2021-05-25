A Calvert County grand jury has handed down a 20-count indictment in a case involving a 25-year-old St. Mary’s County man charged with the possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography.
The defendant, Nathan S. Lindgren, was arrested in late April at his Lexington Park residence. He was initially held without bond. Court records show on April 20 he was released on $5,000 bond.
Ten of the indictment counts charge Lindgren with child pornography promotion/distribution, while the other 10 are for possession of child pornography.
In court documents, Trooper Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack, stated on March 9 the state police's internet crimes against children task force received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “in reference to someone distributing child exploitation material.”
Oyler further stated in court papers that the upload of the material to an instant messaging app occurred on Feb. 13, adding that, “32 video files containing child pornography were provided by Kik [messaging app] when they reported the content to NCMEC.”
Descriptions of 10 of the files were provided by Oyler in charging documents.
The trooper stated that several subpoenas were served on internet service providers and subpoena returns from Comcast and Atlantic Broadband led to internet protocol addresses that returned to the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department and the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department — two companies where Lindgren volunteered — plus his residence.
Search warrants were executed April 19 on Lindgren’s home and vehicle.
After Lindgren was taken into custody, he was interviewed at the state police's Leonardtown barrack.
“During the course of the interview, Lindgren admitted to receiving and distributing videos of child pornography,” Oyler stated in court papers. “Lindgren stated that he used the cellular phone seized from his person pursuant to the search warrant to distribute child pornography. Lindgren admitted that he created and controlled the Kik account. Lindgren said he would visit chat groups in Kik and participate in the sharing of child pornography in order to receive more videos of the same.”
Court documents show that Lindgren is employed by Calvert County government as an emergency medical technician. County government officials have told Southern Maryland News they would not comment on Lindgren’s current employment status.
The Bay District fire chief stated last month that Lindgren, who was a lieutenant with the company, had been stripped of his officer status and no longer had access to the department.
Lindgren is being represented by attorney John Erly.