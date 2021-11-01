It's taken two tries, but a home window replacement project in southern St. Mary's County still isn't fixed.
Brandy and James Turnbull hired Thompson Creek Windows to do a custom-fit replacement window job of their 3,200-square-foot two-story home in March but still don't have satisfaction.
The windows were replaced twice, once in April and once in June, and siding was taken off the right side of the house to fill in around gaps that were left around the windows on the outside of the home.
The Turnbulls aren't happy about the window replacement job itself because the new windows were supposed to fit exactly, but there was room around them left to fill in.
In addition to that, cracks and peeling have occurred around the new windows on the inside of the home in several places and the siding that was pulled from the right side of the house was replaced with an inexact match of the original mist cream color.
In fact, Brandy Turnbull said she found out the original siding, which was manufactured by Georgia Pacific, is no longer made.
The window project involved 17 windows — 10 on the front and seven on the back — at the 2004 home, which is the first purchased by the couple, Brandy said.
The new windows were 1 to 3 inches too small, she said. The sliding door was also replaced, but it's fine.
Brandy said Thompson Creek Windows suggested they file a claim with their home insurance company about the siding. The Turnbulls don't want to do that because it would involve a $1,000 deductible and their monthly premiums might increase as a result.
Thompson Creek offered to replace the entire right side of the home with siding, but Brandy doesn't want that option because the siding won't be an exact match with the siding on the rest of the home.
"We asked for all new siding" on all four sides of the home, she said.
The Turnbulls' only other option is to file a civil lawsuit against the Lanham-based company, and that would cost $3,000 to $5,000 for an attorney's retainer, she said.
Brandy, 31, and James, 32, both have a background in the military. James is currently employed at a local facility, and Brandy is a veteran, having served tours in Kuwait and Dubai. Brandy said she was a heavy equipment operator in the Navy Reserve from 2008 to 2019 when she was discharged because of a physical injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. She was on active duty for five years, she said.
"We've been pouring our heart and soul in this house," she said, noting they bought it in May 2020.
The first group of subcontractors that came out in April were very unpleasant, she said, noting that one employee called her a derogatory name in Spanish.
"They were supposed to be custom-fit windows," she said, noting that's why they went with Thompson Creek. "We could have saved almost $12,000" by going with another company.
The purchase price, according to a sales contract that was provided to Southern Maryland News, was for $22,208, including a $500 down payment. Brandy said they have to pay $260 a month for 10 years, but will probably move in the next year or so because James likely will get orders to serve in a different part of the country.
In an Oct. 18 email, Martha S. Williams, chief compliance officer with Thompson Creek Windows, said, "We are continuing to work with our customer to resolve all issues equitably."
Williams said the company has utilized ITEL Laboratories, which is extensively used by the insurance industry, to try match the customer’s original siding.
She confirmed that the company offered to replace the siding on one side of the house, and noted that the first installation crew is no longer used by the company.
"We remain committed to resolution of the siding matter as well as any installation touch-ups that are still necessary," she said.
As of Monday, Oct. 25, the parties had not come to a resolution, Brandy said.