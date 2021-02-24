Nestled in John G. Lancaster Park, a memorial remembers those who served.
The U.S. Colored Troops Memorial, which was dedicated almost nine years ago in 2012, stands high in the northern corner of Lancaster Park, close to the old Lexington Manor property formerly known as the Flattops.
Inspiration for the project came from Park Hall resident Idolia Shubrooks, whose grandfather, Pvt. Alexander Armstrong, served as a musician in the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. The project began when Shubrooks found her grandfather’s old muster papers and others following a house fire.
“She had been instrumental in putting together community citizens for the project,” said Nathaniel Scroggins, who was president of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and assisted Shubrooks, along with longtime UCAC and NAACP member Janice Walthour, with the hunt for Union troops who had roots in St. Mary’s County.
“I remember we met monthly at Idolia’s,” Walthour said. She said Scroggins, as well as the local Sons of Union Veterans chapter, was instrumental in finding the names that would eventually be placed on the memorial.
The completed monument, built by historical sculptor Gary Casteel, who also worked on a monument dedicated to Confederate prisoners of war at Point Lookout, displays the names of 700 Black soldiers from St. Mary’s who fought on the Union side, and just over 70 white Union soldiers from St. Mary’s, according to Scroggins.
Since the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial was dedicated in 2012, it has become central to the UCAC’s annual Juneteenth celebration held in Lancaster Park just up the road from the celebration’s former site, Freedom Park, which was named after the UCAC’s founder, Elmer Brown.
Lancaster Park was a good fit for the memorial because its namesake, John G. Lancaster, was the county’s first — and only — African American county commissioner, Scroggins said.
An interpretive center for the monument was also placed in one of the remaining Lexington Manor homes in 2014 at the park in Lexington Park, which features information on African American history and contributions in St. Mary’s County.
The UCAC still receives a lot of web interest from “students, and people that are actually into civil war history” regarding the monument, Scroggins said. “It’s pretty productive.”