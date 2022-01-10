St. Mary's County recently announced an Affordable Connectivity Program to help with broadband connections.
The Federal Communications Commission launched ACP, which replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The new program was created due to the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.
The investment will help ensure households can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, health care and more, a release states.
The ACP provides a discount of up to $30 per month for internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Enrollment in the ACP is now open for households with at least one member qualifying under any of the following criteria:
• Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines;
• Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline;
• Participates in tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
• Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;
• Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income program.
More than 9 million households enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as of Dec. 31 will continue to receive their current monthly benefit until March 1. More information about steps current Emergency Broadband Benefit recipients must take to continue receiving the Affordable Connectivity Program benefit will be available in the coming weeks.