The St. Mary's school board heard more criticism about its mask mandate during a Sept. 22 meeting.
Nine parents strongly criticized the board for following Superintendent Scott Smith's decision to impose a mask mandate on all students and staff indoors at the beginning of the school year, while one parent spoke in support of it.
Smith's decision was followed by an 11-1 vote of the Maryland Board of Education on Aug. 26 to mandate masks in all public schools statewide.
On Sept. 14, the General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review voted 10-7 along party lines to approve the mandate, with Democrats voting yes and Republicans voting no. The Republicans said they supported local control over the issue.
Five of the state's 24 local jurisdictions did not mandate masks prior to the state board of education's vote, according to reports. Only two remained prior to the joint committee's vote.
The state board's decision will be in effect for 180 days, Smith said, noting that it will last until sometime in March.
There were 431 COVID-19 cases in the county during the week of Sept. 12, Smith said. The school system had 105, 114 and 113 students test positive for the virus during the first three weeks of school, which he said represents almost half of 1% of the student body.
"Most of our children [who test positive] are lightly symptomatic," he said. The virus is typically not being spread in schools, but rather "in the community," he added.
During public comment, John Singleton said that forcing students to wear a mask is "dehumanizing and diabolical."
Jaclyn Martinez said her two children at Leonardtown High School both contracted COVID-19 early in the school year. "If masks work, why are they contracting COVID?" she asked.
The students were required to stay at home for 2½ weeks, and during that time she was tested four times, she said, noting all were negative. Martinez said she has two autoimmune diseases and takes supplements, including vitamins C and D, elderberry, magnesium and zinc.
"Why aren't we mandating supplements?" she asked.
"We the people are getting very tired of asking nicely. There is going to be a point in time when we will not ask nicely anymore. We will rise up and take back our freedoms that belong to us," Martinez said.
Sarah Green criticized board member Cathy Allen for previously noting that some of those who spoke at a previous meeting didn't have students in public schools.
"Everyone is a taxpaying citizen," Green said. "We have a right to provide input," adding that the school board members are elected by the public and some chose to pull their students out of public school.
Green said the board could decide to do away with the mask mandate. "The only thing that's tied [to it] is your financing if you do not comply," she said. "Stand up against this illogical nonsense. If we don't stop this now, vaccines will be next."
County school systems get roughly half of their money from the state.
Green said masks are causing physical and emotional harm to children.
Shannon Long decried what she called "politicians and their bull---- science. This is not about health. It's about control."
More children died from the flu in the 2018-2019 school year than have died from COVID-19, she claimed.
In regard to the thought that having students wear masks is to protect their parents, she said, "It's our job as parents to protect ourselves."
Angela Vallandingham said she has two kids in public schools. At a middle school recently, they were told they didn't have to stand for the pledge of allegiance, so her daughter pulled her mask down and got written up.
"It's ridiculous," she said.
"I have 17 years of pediatric experience in the healthcare field," Vallandingham said. "A lot of kids are testing positive for COVID. [The mask mandate] is not working. The vaccines are not working."
However, health officials have repeatedly said the vaccine helps keep many people who do end up getting infected from having severe symptoms, including symptoms that can cause hospitalization or death.
A lot of people who work in the healthcare industry across the country are leaving their jobs due to vaccine mandates at their workplaces, Elizabeth Scott said. "What do they know [about the vaccines]?"
"We've seen 12,000 [die] from the vaccine," she said, adding that only 53 died due to a swine flu vaccine in 1976 and it was pulled off the market.
According to Reuters, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that "between Dec. 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 12,313 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.” However, the international news organization noted the CDC later revised the number to 6,079 and then to 6,207.
On the other hand, the World Health Organization has reported more than 4.7 million people have died from COVID-19, including more than 673,000 in the U.S., as of last week.
"This vaccine is very problematic for children," Elizabeth Scott said. "There could be long-term effects that we won't know about for years."
Rebecca Ritchie said the school board relies on the local health department, which relies on CDC guidelines. The CDC has given contradictory information regarding masks' effectiveness, the origins of COVID-19 and guidelines on how to slow the spread of the virus, she said.
"The CDC is highly susceptible to the Biden administration's influence ... Gone are the days when the CDC and FDA are unbiased entities that do not have interests in the pockets of the politicians who feed them," Ritchie said.
"Does the risk of mitigating infection outweigh the infection itself?" she asked.
Jonghyoun Cheathum said she supports the mask mandate and called masks "very effective." However, she was concerned about students' lunchtime, noting they are not sitting 3 feet apart and are not wearing masks while eating.
"What are we going to do about the cafeteria?" she asked.