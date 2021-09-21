Sorry, an error occurred.
A map of where a restaurant equipment storage building would be placed in Charlotte Hall is pictured above.
Jay Hopson is the engineer for the Charlotte Hall Commons Lot 4 project.
Tommy F. Fowler Jr. is the owner of East Coast Construction and Charlotte Hall Commons lots 3 and 4.
The St. Mary's Planning Commission voted 6-0 on Sept. 13 to approve a concept site plan for an office and restaurant equipment storage building in Charlotte Hall.
The 32,583-square-foot building would be located on Route 5 south of the Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic and north of Lettie Dent Middle School and Route 6.
Property owner Tommy F. Fowler Jr. said his company, East Coast Construction, does quite a bit of work presently for Chick-fil-A, but also works for other companies.
A cul-de-sac road would be built south of the outpatient clinic to access the site. The address would be 37758 John Knight Drive.
A traffic study to be completed in the future could result in a stop light on Route 5, project engineer Jay Hopson said.
The 18.36-acre site is one of four lots at Charlotte Hall Commons. The outpatient clinic was Lot 1, Hopson said, adding that Fowler has a contract pending to sell Lot 3.
Seventy-two parking spaces would be available at the site, which is zoned town center mixed use.
The item was continued from Aug. 23. It was the only case before the planning commission on Sept. 13.
